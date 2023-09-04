Ireland and Wexford star returns from knee injury as Championship contingent grows

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Ellen Molloy made her return from an ACL injury over the weekend, as the Irish contingent across the water grew.

Molloy was introduced as a second-half substitute in Wexford Youths’ 4-1 win at Sligo Rovers in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division.

The 19-year-old star suffered the dreaded knee setback in September 2022, and was later ruled out of Ireland’s World Cup plans.

Things you love to see 🤗



Great to have Ellen Molloy back on our screens 💪#LOIW | @SportTG4 pic.twitter.com/uZjHOhZD65 — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) September 2, 2023

Elsewhere in the domestic league, there were wins for leaders Peamount United and Shamrock Rovers at DLR Waves and Cork City respectively, while Shelbourne defeated Athlone Town and Bohemians and Galway United drew. Tiegan Ruddy made her Rovers debut after signing from Swiss outfit FC Sion.

Reigning champions Shels are in European action this week, travelling to Lithuania to face Glasgow City on Wednesday. Claire Walsh, Emily Whelan and Aoife Colvill are the Ireland internationals on the books of City.

The signing of Kate Mooney for English Championship outfit Lewes was confirmed over the weekend — and the in-form striker made her debut off the bench against Durham. There’s now 16 Irish players in the division.

Mooney excelled for Peamount in recent months, having previously represented Shelbourne and DLR Waves on home soil. Her first appearance for Lewes ended on a losing note; Naoisha McAloon, Saoirse Noonan and Eleanor Ryan Doyle all featuring as Durham won 2-0. Sophie Whitehouse was in goal for Lewes.

Everyone at Peamount United would like to wish Kate Mooney the best of luck as she joins Lewes FC in the Women’s Championship. Kate scored 10 goals for the Peas this season and we wish her well with this new chapter in England 🤝 pic.twitter.com/kKiYMdicPz — Peamount Utd FC (@peamountutd) September 2, 2023

Ruesha Littlejohn, Grace Moloney and Niamh Farrelly all played as London City Lionesses enjoyed a 3-2 win over Watford. Littlejohn was withdrawn after 24 minutes due to illness, while Farrelly was a second-half substitute. Alli Murphy was on the Watford bench.

Louise Quinn’s injury time goal was all but a consolation as Birmingham City lost 2-1 at home to Crystal Palace. Jame Finn and Lily Agg also started for Birmingham, Lucy Quinn came off the bench and Hayley Nolan played the full game for Palace.

And in the other Championship game with Irish influence, Southampton beat Blackburn Rovers 2-0. Emily Kraft was introduced for the Saints after her off-season switch from Lewes, while Tyler Toland played the full game for Blackburn. Donegal midfielder Toland could be in line for an Ireland recall following Vera Pauw’s departure.

And in the NWSL, Denise O’Sullivan’s North Carolina Courage and Sinéad Farrelly’s Gotham FC shared the spoils after a 3-3 draw. Kyra Carusa started San Diego’s win and Marissa Sheva was held in reserve for Washington Spirit’s defeat.