Dublin: 6°C Sunday 11 April 2021
Super silver for Ireland women's four at European Rowing Championships

Joy for Emily Hegarty, Eimear Lambe, Aifric Keogh and Fiona Murtagh in Varese.

By Niall Kelly Sunday 11 Apr 2021, 12:38 PM
29 minutes ago
Fab four: Hegarty, Lambe, Keogh and Murtagh (file photo).
Image: Detlev Seyb/INPHO
IRELAND WOMEN’S FOUR claimed a superb silver at the European Rowing Championships in Varese, Italy, narrowly losing out to the Netherlands in a sprint finish to the line.

The quartet of Emily Hegarty, Eimear Lambe, Aifric Keogh and Fiona Murtagh showed great strength over the third 500m to reel in their rivals from Great Britain and move through into second place.

Ireland still had a boat length to find on the Netherlands in the closing stages, and although they did enough to make it a fight to the finish, the long-time leaders had enough in reserve to hold on and take the gold in 6:27.51.

Ireland crossed 0.45 seconds behind in 6:27.96 with Great Britain following home in third.

Earlier on Sunday, Gary O’Donovan finished fourth in the A final of the lightweight men’s single sculls while Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen were fifth in the A final of the lightweight women’s double sculls.

The women’s pair of Monika Dukarska and Aileen Crowley finished sixth in their A final while Lydia Heaphy was also sixth in the A final of the lightweight women’s single sculls.

More to follow…

Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

