Ireland set for two shots at Olympic qualification following victory over South Korea

IRELAND WOMEN’S HOCKEY team will face Spain on Thursday morning with a place at the 2024 Olympic Games on the line.

Sean Dancer’s side booked their place in the semi-finals of the final Olympic qualification tournament in Valencia with a 3-1 win against South Korea.

After taking four points from their opening two games in Pool A, Ireland knew that a draw would be enough to see them clinch a top-two finish and a place in the semis.

It took until the 34th minute for Ireland’s breakthrough to arrive, when Sarah Hawkshaw converted from a penalty corner to give them the lead.

Deirdre Duke gave Ireland some breathing space when she doubled the advantage at the end of the third quarter.

And although Hye-jin Cho pulled one back for Korea early in the fourth — the first goal that Ireland have conceded at this tournament — Roisin Upton closed out the victory when she converted a penalty stroke with six minutes remaining.

Pushback for Thursday’s semi-final against Spain is at 11.30am, with Ireland knowing that a win would stamp their ticket to Paris.

Defeat against Spain would see Ireland drop into Saturday’s third-/fourth-place playoff against either Belgium or Great Britain, where the winner would also clinch Olympic qualification.