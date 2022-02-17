Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ireland set for Netherlands rematch as World Cup draw is made

The Irish women’s hockey side will also face Germany and Chile in Pool A.

By The42 Team Thursday 17 Feb 2022, 12:19 PM
1 hour ago 848 Views 0 Comments
Ireland’s Chloe Watkins in action against Netherlands during the Olympics.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IRELAND HAVE BEEN drawn alongside Netherlands, Germany and Chile in the pool stages of the 2022 women’s hockey World Cup.

World number one side Netherlands inflicted defeat on Ireland in the previous World Cup decider and in last summer’s Olympic Games in Japan.

After reaching the World Cup final four years ago, Ireland failed to qualify from the Olympics group stage in Tokyo. They defeated Wales last October to seal a second successive World Cup appearance.

The tournament will be joint hosted by Netherlands and Spain. Ireland’s opening tie takes place against the Dutch on 2 July in Amstelveen’s Wagener Stadium. 

FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup

Pool A: Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Chile  
Pool B: England, New Zealand, India, China  
Pool C: Argentina, Spain, Korea, Canada  
Pool D: Australia, Belgium, Japan, South Africa

