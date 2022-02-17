Ireland set for Netherlands rematch as World Cup draw is made

IRELAND HAVE BEEN drawn alongside Netherlands, Germany and Chile in the pool stages of the 2022 women’s hockey World Cup.
World number one side Netherlands inflicted defeat on Ireland in the previous World Cup decider and in last summer’s Olympic Games in Japan.
After reaching the World Cup final four years ago, Ireland failed to qualify from the Olympics group stage in Tokyo. They defeated Wales last October to seal a second successive World Cup appearance.
We will take on Netherlands, Germany and Chile in the pool stage of the @fihockey Womens World Cup 2022.#HWC2022 pic.twitter.com/cPxyrnuz1Z— Hockey Ireland (@irishhockey) February 17, 2022
The tournament will be joint hosted by Netherlands and Spain. Ireland’s opening tie takes place against the Dutch on 2 July in Amstelveen’s Wagener Stadium.
FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup
Pool A: Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Chile
Pool B: England, New Zealand, India, China
Pool C: Argentina, Spain, Korea, Canada
Pool D: Australia, Belgium, Japan, South Africa
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS