Ireland drawn against Northern Ireland, Hungary and Albania in Women's Nations League

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland will face Northern Ireland, Hungary and Albania in the first-ever Uefa Women’s Nations League following today’s draw.

Vera Pauw’s side, who will compete in the Women’s World Cup this summer, have been drawn into Group B1 in League B in the inaugural edition of the tournament which will take place later in 2023.

The teams in League A will be competing for a spot in the 2024 Olympics, while Ireland and the other League B nations will be seeking promotion to the top tier as either a group winner or as a runner-up via a play-off.

Match details will be confirmed in due course, with Ireland preparing to play their home ties at Tallaght Stadium.

The games will be played between September and December, with the finals to follow in February 2024. The promotion and relegation matches will also be played in February.

Ireland will play two games in September before two more in October and a final two group games in November.

“Now that we know our opponents for the UEFA Women’s Nations League, we can start planning accordingly,” said Pauw after the draw.

“But our priority for the next few months will, understandably, will be on preparing for Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023.

“Having the Uefa Nations League games gives us something to look forward to after the World Cup, especially since our three home games will be part of a first ever WNT Season Ticket package in Tallaght Stadium. It is really exciting that we get to continue building our fanbase and we look forward to playing in front of our amazing fans again this year.

“For these Uefa Nations League games, we are under no illusion that they will be difficult challenges for us. We are the top-seeded team in League B but we cannot take anything for granted if we are to achieve our aim of topping our group and qualifying into League A.”

