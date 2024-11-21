Eileen Gleeson names Ireland squad for Euro 2025 play-off final with Wales

EILEEN GLEESON HAS named a 24-player squad for Ireland’s decisive Euro 2025 play-off final against Wales.

The experienced Louise Quinn is the standout absence in defence as she continues to recover from a hip injury, but Manchester United’s Aoife Mannion has been included along with the veteran Diane Caldwell despite doubts about their availability.

The midfield, meanwhile, has been boosted by returnees. Ruesha Littlejohn and Megan Connolly are back in the fold after Achilles and hamstring setbacks sidelined them for last month’s first-round play-off against Georgia.

Megan Campbell also returns to the squad after an ankle lay-off, while Ellen Molloy misses out after picking up a hamstring strain. Lucy Quinn was unavailable for selection, having recently undergone ankle surgery. Jess Ziu and Jamie Finn are long-term absentees with ACL injuries.

Gleeson has not had to contend with any other issues.

The two-legged play-off gets underway at Cardiff City Stadium next Friday, 29 November.

The return tie is the following Tuesday, 3 December, with the winner qualifying for their first European Championships.

The FAI announced last night that over 15,000 tickets had been sold for the Landsdowne Road showdown.

Wales named a relatively unchanged squad yesterday.

Ireland squad to play Wales

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan, Grace Moloney, Sophie Whitehouse.

Defenders: Jessie Stapleton, Diane Caldwell, Niamh Fahey, Aoife Mannion, Caitlin Hayes, Anna Patten, Megan Campbell.

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (captain), Denise O’Sullivan, Megan Connolly, Lily Agg, Tyler Toland, Ruesha Littlejohn, Heather Payne, Marissa Sheva, Izzy Atkinson.

Forwards: Kyra Carusa, Abbie Larkin, Amber Barrett, Leanne Kiernan, Julie-Ann Russell.