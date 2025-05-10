Mousset off the mark as Bohs leave it late again to move up to fourth

Sligo Rovers 0

Bohemians 1

Jessica Farry reports from The Showgrounds

LYS MOUSSET SCORED his first Bohemians goal as Alan Reynolds’ side yet again left it late, picking up a fifth win in six games as they overcame Sligo at The Showgrounds.

The game looked destined for a scoreless draw until the former Bournemouth man struck late to earn his side all three points, after Owen Elding had earlier missed a penalty.

Two wins from the opening 14 games has left Sligo rooted to the bottom of the table, but manager John Russell has insisted on taking the positives from recent games.

Bohemians have turned their early season form around and had collected four wins in five prior to making the trip to Sligo on Saturday night.

In what was a bright start for the hosts, John Russell’s side had a chance to take the lead with just one minute on the clock after referee Mark Houlihan pointed to the spot when Cian Kavanagh went down after a challenge from Rob Cornwall.

Elding, with six goals to his name this season, stepped up to take the penalty but struck it with too much height with the crossbar denying his side an opener.

Kavanagh’s effort was just over the bar before Bohs pushed for an opener before half-time. James Clarke’s through ball found Dayle Rooney, but a big save from Sam Sargeant in the Sligo goals blocked the shot.

Jordan Flores forced a couple of strong saves from the former Waterford goalkeeper before half-time, with the sides going in at the break level.

Sargeant had to save again on the hour mark from Sean Grehan’s volley, but it looked as though this game was going to end in a scoreless draw.

That was until the 86th minute, when Mousset pounced on some lapse Sligo defending, getting on the end of a brilliant ball over the top and striking past Sargeant with precision to move Bohs up to fourth.

Sligo Rovers: Sam Sargeant; Harvey Lintott (Wilson Waweru 84), Gareth McElroy, Conor Reynolds (Kyle McDonagh 78), Reece Hutchinson; Jake Doyle-Hayes, Ronan Manning (Jad Hakiki 68); Will Fitzgerald, Francely Lomboto (Stephen Mallon 68); Owen Elding, Cian Kavanagh (Conor Malley 78).

Bohemians: Kacper Chorazka; Niall Morahan, Rob Cornwall, Sean Grehan, Ross Tierney; Adam McDonnell (Keith Buckley 78), Dawson Devoy; Ross Tierney (Archie Meekison 83), James Clarke (Lys Mousset 78), Dayle Rooney; Colm Whelan (Rhys Brennan 59).

Referee: Mark Houlihan.