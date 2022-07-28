Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Thursday 28 July 2022
Advertisement

IRFU expected to announce first professional contracts for women's 15 players

News of the new contracts is expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

By Ciarán Kennedy Thursday 28 Jul 2022, 5:01 PM
1 hour ago 1,763 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5828096
Ireland captain Nichola Fryday.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Ireland captain Nichola Fryday.
Ireland captain Nichola Fryday.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Updated 4 minutes ago

THE IRFU ARE expected to announce a string of professional contracts for players on both the 15s and Sevens women’s national squads, a move which will see Irish women’s 15s players contracted for the first time.

Previously, only Sevens players had been contracted by the Union.

In April, IRFU CEO Kevin Potts stated that contracts for 15s players would be considered as soon as the Union had appointed its Head of Women’s Performance & Pathways, a new role which stems from the independent review into the Ireland’s failure to qualify for this year’s World Cup. 

A report in The Irish Times today indicates that over 40 new contracts are set to be confirmed in the coming weeks, adding that the appointment of a Head of Women’s Performance and Pathways is also imminent.

An IRFU spokesperson told The42 that while there are no details available yet, the Union hopes to be in a position to provide further details in the weeks ahead. 

An announcement is anticipated ahead of Ireland’s two-Test tour of Japan next month, with Greg McWilliams’ side set to play the Cherry Blossoms on 20 and 27 August.

The IRFU had come under increased pressure to further back the women’s game following a difficult year for the women’s 15s squad in 2021.

Last September, Adam Griggs’ squad missed out on qualification for the Rugby World Cup by losing to both Spain and Scotland at a qualifier tournament in Italy.

The fallout of that disappointment led to an independent review which made 30 specific recommendations to the IRFU to improve women’s rugby. The IRFU formally accepted all 30 recommendations and said it would invest an additional €1 million into women’s rugby annually.

Ireland are the last of the Women’s Six Nations countries to offer professional contracts to 15s players.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

First published today at 15.34

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie