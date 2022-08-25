McWilliams makes three changes for Ireland's second Test in Tokyo

The Ireland team pose for a photo after last weekend's victory.

IRELAND’S TEAM TO face Japan in Saturday’s second Test (kick-off 11am Irish time, live on TG4) has been named.

Having claimed a nine-try victory last weekend, Greg McWilliams’ side are back in action against the Sakura Fifteen at Tokyo’s Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium.

There are three changes to the starting XV and they all come in the forwards.

Influential pair Dorothy Wall and Sam Monaghan miss out through injury, while Katie O’Dwyer drops to the bench.

That sees Jo Brown making her debut in the back row, while Grace Moore and Laura Feely are also included in the team.

Meanwhile, Jess Keating and Emma Tilly could win their first caps as replacements.

“We were really pleased with last weekend’s victory and it was a reward for the hard work the whole group have put in over the course of the summer programme, but the focus for us has been on improving, growing and being better on Saturday,” said McWilliams.

“This week has been a test of our resilience as there is no doubt the first Test took a huge amount out of the group, and as we go on this journey together we’ll learn a lot about the demands of Test match rugby.

We’ve already grown hugely over the course of this Tour and we’re excited about the team selected for this weekend.

“It is a great chance for us to explore our depth further and give players the opportunity they deserve for their hard work and commitment and I’m looking forward to seeing how they perform in the green jersey.”

Ireland team v Japan

15. Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)

14. Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

13. Aoife Dalton (Tullamore RFC/Leinster)

12. Enya Breen (TBC/Munster)

11. Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC/Munster)

10. Dannah O’Brien (Tullow RFC/Leinster)

9. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

1. Laura Feely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)

2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster)

3. Linda Djougang (TBC/Leinster)

4. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

5. Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht) (captain)

6. Jo Brown (Worcester Warriors/IQ Rugby)

7. Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby)

8. Grace Moore (Saracens/IQ Rugby)

Replacements

16. Emma Hooban (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

17. Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

18. Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

19. Taryn Schutzler (Saracens/Ulster)

20. Jess Keating (Life University/Leinster)

21. Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

22. Leah Tarpey (Tullamore RFC/Leinster)

23. Emma Tilly (MU Barnhall RFC/Leinster)

