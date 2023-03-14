Advertisement
Irish Rugby Irish rugby players Enya Breen, Dorothy Wall and Aoife Dalton.
# New Kit
Ireland women's rugby team make permanent switch to navy shorts over period anxieties
The move to ditch the traditional white shorts comes as a response to players’ feedback.
1 hour ago

THE IRELAND WOMEN’S rugby team are set to make a permanent switch to navy shorts in a change from their traditional white.

The move comes as a response to players’ feedback about period anxieties.

The new shorts will be worn for the first time by Ireland captain Nichola Fryday at tomorrow’s launch of this year’s TikTok Women’s Six Nations in London and by the team for the duration of the tournament, which kicks off on Saturday 25 March.

“The top way to ensure we perform to our best on the field is by removing any unnecessary distractions,” said Ireland centre Enya Breen.

“Wearing navy shorts instead of white is such a small thing, but for us it’s a big step from Canterbury and the IRFU.

“Our hope is that it will help women at all levels of rugby feel more comfortable on the field so they can get on with performing at their best in the game that they love.”

