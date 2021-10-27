Six uncapped players named in Ireland women's squad for November Tests

Leinster's Ella Roberts is one of six uncapped players included.

Leinster's Ella Roberts is one of six uncapped players included.

A 33-PLAYER squad has been named for the Ireland women’s two upcoming Tests.

The RDS will host games against the USA and Japan next month, with head coach Adam Griggs set to take charge for the final time before stepping down to be replaced by Greg McWilliams.

There are six uncapped players included — Leinster pair Mary Healy and Ella Roberts, Munster’s Maeve Og O’Leary and Alana McInerny and Grace Browne Moran and Shannon Touhey of Connacht.

Munster’s Chloe Pearse returns after excelling for the province in the inter-pros this year. Gloucester back row Anna Caplice is also back after missing the World Cup qualifying tournament, but 21-year-old Dorothy Wall is unavailable following hand surgery.

“We’re looking forward to two Test matches on home soil this November, and we’re excited about the opportunity to play in front of our supporters again,” said Ireland captain Ciara Griffin.

A Friday night game under the lights promises to be a special occasion and we hope to see as many of our supporters as possible at the RDS.”

Ireland face the USA on Friday 12 November (7.15pm, RTÉ Player) before taking on Japan the following Saturday, 20 November (3pm, RTÉ 2).

Ireland squad

Forwards:

Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)

Laura Feely (Blackrock College/Connacht)

Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/Leinster)

Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian/Munster)

Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Leah Lyons (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

Mary Healy (Suttonians/Leinster)

Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster)

Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/Connacht)

Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster)

Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

Grace Browne Moran (Westport/Connacht)

Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/Munster)(Captain)

Anna Caplice (Gloucester/IQ Rugby)

Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

Maeve Og O’Leary (Blackrock College/Munster)

Backs:

Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster)

Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)

Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)

Shannon Touhey (Galwegians/Connacht)

Alana McInerny (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/Munster)

Laura Sheehan (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby)

Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

Ella Roberts (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)

Beibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College/Connacht)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster)

