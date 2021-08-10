Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 10 August 2021
Parsons and Wall included in Ireland Women's Sevens squad for new season

Anthony Eddy picks 26-player squad which mixes youth and plenty of experience.

By Niall Kelly Tuesday 10 Aug 2021
Dorothy Wall rejoined to the Sevens set-up earlier this year.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IRELAND STARS BEIBHINN Parsons and Dorothy Wall are among the XVs internationals included in the Women’s Sevens squad ahead of the new season.

Anthony Eddy today announced a 26-player squad which will begin preparations for the return of the HSBC Women’s World Sevens Series later this year.

Lucy Mulhall captains a group which boasts plenty of crossover with the Women’s XVs squad, with Parsons, Wall, Claire Boles and Enya Breen all named.

Leinster trio Erin King, Aoife Wafer and Vicki Elmes Kinlan have all been called up to the Sevens squad for the first time following their eye-catching performances in the U18 Sevens Inter-Provincial Series.

“I am confident we will find more girls capable of being included in this programme as we continue to build towards the 2024 Paris Olympics,” Eddy said of a panel which mixes youth and plenty of experience.

“We are always looking for talented athletes that have the ability to compete on the world stage with some of the best female athletes in the world.”

The Women’s World Sevens Series begins in Dubai on 3/4 December before a stop in Cape Town on 10-12 December.

Ireland Women’s Sevens Squad 2021/22

Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum/Leinster)
Amee Leigh Murphy-Crowe (Railway Union/Munster)
Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster)
Katie Heffernan (Mullingar/Railway Union/Leinster)
Brittany Hogan (DCU/Old Belvedere/Ulster)
Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)
Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College/Connacht)
Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)
Anna McGann (Railway Union/Leinster)
Kathy Baker (Blackrock College /Leinster)
Emily Lane (Blackrock College/Munster)
Megan Burns (Blackrock College/Leinster)
Grace Moore (Railway Union/IQ Rugby)
Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/Munster)
Mya Alcorn (Blackrock College/Ulster)
Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians/Leinster)
Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College/Connacht)
Maebh Dealy (Blackrock College/Connacht)
Anna Doyle (DCU/Blackrock College/Leinster)
Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/Munster)
Erin King (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
Maeve Liston (Blackrock College/Ulster)
Orla Hayes (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)
Soneva Scott (Irish Sevens)
Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)
Aoife Wafer (Enniscorthy RFC/Leinster)

