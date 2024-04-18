Ireland co-captain Sam Monaghan absent for Six Nations clash with England

IRELAND CO-CAPTAIN Sam Monaghan has not been named in the squad that will travel to face England at Twickenham in the Women’s Six Nations on Saturday [KO: 2.15pm, Virgin Media One].

After getting their first points of the tournament in a win over Wales in Cork last weekend, head coach Scott Bemand has introduced Hannah O’Connor for Monaghan in the second row.

Aoife Dalton is the other fresh face in the centre alongside Eve Higgins, who retains her place in that partnership as Enya Breen drops to the bench.

The Ireland team to face England in Round 4 of the @Womens6Nations on Saturday in Twickenham! ☘️#IrishRugby #WeAreIreland — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) April 18, 2024

No reason was cited for Monaghan’s absence in the team release from the IRFU, although she did miss the opening game of the tournament with a head injury.

For Ireland, the back three remains unchanged with Béibhinn Parsons, Katie Corrigan and Lauren Delany all in line to start.

Dorothy Wall partners O’Connor in the second row while the back row remains unchanged, with flankers Aoife Wafer and captain Edel McMahon while Brittany Hogan is again named at 8.

Ireland

15. Lauren Delany

14. Katie Corrigan

13. Eve Higgins

12. Aoife Dalton

11. Béibhinn Parsons

10. Dannah O’Brien

9. Aoibheann Reilly

1. Linda Djougang

2. Neve Jones

3. Christy Haney

4. Dorothy Wall

5. Hannah O’Connor

6. Aoife Wafer

7. Edel McMahon (captain)

8. Brittany Hogan

Replacements: