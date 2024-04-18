Advertisement
Ireland's Sam Monaghan (centre) in action last weekend. Ben Brady/INPHO
Ireland co-captain Sam Monaghan absent for Six Nations clash with England

Head coach Scott Bemand has made two changes to the starting XV for Saturday’s trip to Twickenham.
11.14am, 18 Apr 2024
IRELAND CO-CAPTAIN Sam Monaghan has not been named in the squad that will travel to face England at Twickenham in the Women’s Six Nations on Saturday [KO: 2.15pm, Virgin Media One].

After getting their first points of the tournament in a win over Wales in Cork last weekend, head coach Scott Bemand has introduced Hannah O’Connor for Monaghan in the second row.

Aoife Dalton is the other fresh face in the centre alongside Eve Higgins, who retains her place in that partnership as Enya Breen drops to the bench.

No reason was cited for Monaghan’s absence in the team release from the IRFU, although she did miss the opening game of the tournament with a head injury.

For Ireland, the back three remains unchanged with Béibhinn Parsons, Katie Corrigan and Lauren Delany all in line to start.

Dorothy Wall partners O’Connor in the second row while the back row remains unchanged, with flankers Aoife Wafer and captain Edel McMahon while Brittany Hogan is again named at 8.

Ireland

  • 15. Lauren Delany
  • 14. Katie Corrigan
  • 13. Eve Higgins
  • 12. Aoife Dalton 
  • 11. Béibhinn Parsons
  • 10. Dannah O’Brien
  • 9. Aoibheann Reilly
  • 1. Linda Djougang
  • 2. Neve Jones
  • 3. Christy Haney
  • 4. Dorothy Wall
  • 5. Hannah O’Connor 
  • 6. Aoife Wafer
  • 7. Edel McMahon (captain)
  • 8. Brittany Hogan

Replacements:

  • 16. Clíodhna Moloney
  • 17. Niamh O’Dowd
  • 18. Sadhbh McGrath
  • 19. Fiona Tuite
  • 20. Shannon Ikahihifo
  • 21. Molly Scuffil-McCabe
  • 22. Enya Breen
  • 23. Méabh Deely
