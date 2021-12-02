Ireland to play 2022 Women's Six Nations matches in Dublin, Cork and Belfast

IRELAND WILL PLAY their home Women’s Six Nations matches in Dublin, Cork and Belfast next year.

Under new head coach Greg McWilliams, the Irish team will begin their campaign against Wales at the RDS on 26 March.

They will also line out at Musgrave Park against Italy on 10 April, as well as a ‘Super Sunday’ meeting with Scotland at Kingspan Stadium on 30 April.

The three home fixtures will be broken up by trips to France (2 April) and England (24 April).

Today’s announcement comes as part of a number of changes to the tournament’s schedule and broadcast coverage.

The new six-week window in late March and April means it will no longer be linked to the men’s Six Nations calendar.

Meanwhile, all 15 matches will be broadcast on RTÉ and Virgin Media in Ireland, on the BBC in the UK and on Sky Italia in Italy, with details in France yet to be confirmed.

“We are delighted to announce that it will be even easier for fans around the county to support our women’s team in the 2022 Six Nations as we look at increasing the accessibility, profile, and interest in our women’s rugby team across the country,” said IRFU chief executive Philip Browne.

Support for the team has grown strongly as they moved from Ashbourne, to Energia Park and the RDS and we hope that by bringing the team closer to the provincial clubs that are developing women’s and girl’s rugby, we can encourage even more female involvement, at all levels.

“The three provincial venues deliver top-flight facilities and playing surfaces that will allow for the best of international women’s rugby, and we are optimistic that our 2022 Six Nations will be one of the best supported campaigns ever.”

