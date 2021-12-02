Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 2 December 2021
Advertisement

Ireland to play 2022 Women's Six Nations matches in Dublin, Cork and Belfast

The new six-week window in late March and April means the tournament will no longer be linked to the men’s calendar.

By The42 Team Thursday 2 Dec 2021, 2:39 PM
39 minutes ago 1,011 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5618355
Ireland’s Beibhinn Parsons takes on Lisa Neumann of Wales during this year's tournament.
Image: Robbie Stephenson/INPHO
Ireland’s Beibhinn Parsons takes on Lisa Neumann of Wales during this year's tournament.
Ireland’s Beibhinn Parsons takes on Lisa Neumann of Wales during this year's tournament.
Image: Robbie Stephenson/INPHO

IRELAND WILL PLAY their home Women’s Six Nations matches in Dublin, Cork and Belfast next year. 

Under new head coach Greg McWilliams, the Irish team will begin their campaign against Wales at the RDS on 26 March. 

They will also line out at Musgrave Park against Italy on 10 April, as well as a ‘Super Sunday’ meeting with Scotland at Kingspan Stadium on 30 April.

The three home fixtures will be broken up by trips to France (2 April) and England (24 April). 

Today’s announcement comes as part of a number of changes to the tournament’s schedule and broadcast coverage. 

The new six-week window in late March and April means it will no longer be linked to the men’s Six Nations calendar.

Meanwhile, all 15 matches will be broadcast on RTÉ and Virgin Media in Ireland, on the BBC in the UK and on Sky Italia in Italy, with details in France yet to be confirmed.

“We are delighted to announce that it will be even easier for fans around the county to support our women’s team in the 2022 Six Nations as we look at increasing the accessibility, profile, and interest in our women’s rugby team across the country,” said IRFU chief executive Philip Browne.

Support for the team has grown strongly as they moved from Ashbourne, to Energia Park and the RDS and we hope that by bringing the team closer to the provincial clubs that are developing women’s and girl’s rugby, we can encourage even more female involvement, at all levels.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“The three provincial venues deliver top-flight facilities and playing surfaces that will allow for the best of international women’s rugby, and we are optimistic that our 2022 Six Nations will be one of the best supported campaigns ever.”

2022 Women’s Six Nations

  • 26 March: Ireland v Wales, RDS (4.45pm)
  • 2 April: France v Ireland (3.15pm) 
  • 10 April: Ireland v Italy, Musgrave Park (5pm)
  • 24 April: England v Ireland (12pm) 
  • 30 April: Ireland v Scotland, Kingspan Stadium (8pm) 

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie