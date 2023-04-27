Ireland name unchanged team for final Six Nations match against Scotland

IRELAND HAVE ANNOUNCED an unchanged team for Saturday’s final Women’s Six Nations game against Scotland.

Ireland travel to Edinburgh in the wake of last weekend’s 48-0 loss to England at Musgrave Park.

Dorothy Wall, who missed out last weekend with an ankle injury, is back in the frame and is named on the bench.

Elsewhere head coach Greg McWilliams has named the same starting team for a game where Ireland need a bonus-point win to avoid the wooden spoon.

Kick-off for the Edinburgh encounter on Saturday night is 7.30pm.

The Ireland line up for Saturday's TikTok Women's Six Nations finale in Edinburgh! 🟢#NothingLikeIt | #TikTokW6N — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) April 27, 2023

Ireland team (v Scotland):

15. Lauren Delany

14. Aoife Doyle

13. Aoife Dalton

12. Vicky Irwin

11. Natasja Behan

10. Dannah O’Brien

9. Molly Scuffil-McCabe

1. Linda Djougang

2. Neve Jones

3. Christy Haney

4. Nichola Fryday (capt)

5. Sam Monaghan

6. Brittany Hogan

7. Grace Moore

8. Deirbhile Nic a Bháird

Replacements: