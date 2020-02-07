Considine return one of three changes for Ireland Women ahead of Wales clash

ADAM GRIGGS HAS made three changes to the Ireland Women’s team ahead of Sunday’s Six Nations meeting with Wales at Energia Park [KO 1pm].

Following last weekend’s 18-14 win against Scotland, Griggs welcomes back Eimear Considine from injury as the Munster fullback makes her first appearance of the campaign after recovering from injury.

With Considine returning, Lauren Delaney shifts to the wing, while Beibhinn Parsons keeps her place to complete the back three.

The remaining changes sees a Six Nations debut for Judy Bobbett, who partners Aoife McDermott in the second row, while Claire Keohane is handed a first start at out-half having come off the bench last week.

Kathryn Dunne continues at scrum-half, with the centre partnership of Michelle Claffey and Sene Naoupu remains unchanged.

Ciara Griffin captains the side from the back row alongside Edel McMahon and Anna Caplice, while Griggs also keeps faith in the front row trio of Cliodhna Moloney, Lindsay Peat and Linda Djougang.

Hooker Moloney is passed fit to start following her HIA on Sunday, although there is no place for out-half Ellen Murphy, who misses out with a calf problem.

“It was great to start the campaign with a win. We started the game against Scotland well, but we have areas to work on for this weekend,” said Griggs.

“Wales are a familiar side, we played them in November, and we lost to them in the final minutes of that game. We know how strong they are and where the threats are.

“I’ve no doubt they will be looking for a result on Sunday. If we get the small things right, I am confident we can come out on the right side.”

Ireland:

15. Eimear Considine

14. Lauren Delany

13. Sene Naoupu

12. Michelle Claffey

11. Beibhinn Parsons

10. Claire Keohane

9. Kathryn Dane

1. Lindsay Peat

2. Cliodhna Moloney

3. Linda Djougang

4. Aoife McDermott

5. Judy Bobbett

6. Ciara Griffin (captain)

7. Edel McMahon

8. Anna Caplice



Replacements:

16. Victoria Dabanovich O’Mahony

17. Laura Feely

18. Anne-Marie O’Hora

19. Ciara Cooney

20. Dorothy Wall

21. Nicole Cronin

22. Larissa Muldoon

23. Aoife Doyle

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to preview Ireland-Wales and England’s trip to Murrayfield

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud