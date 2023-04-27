Documentary about Ireland women's team to air ahead of World Cup

A DOCUMENTARY ABOUT the Republic of Ireland women’s national team is in the works ahead of this summer’s World Cup.

The 42 understands that Ross Whitaker is making the documentary and it will be shown on RTÉ before this summer’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Advertisement

Whitaker is an award-winning filmmaker who has produced similar films on Katie Taylor, Rachael Blackmore, Shane Lowry and Mark Pollock.

It’s believed the documentary will tell the story of Ireland’s qualification for their first-ever major tournament.

After finishing second in their group, Vera Pauw’s side came out on top of an historic play-off against Scotland at Hampden Park last October.

Now, the Girls In Green are preparing to face co-hosts Australia, Canada and Nigeria in Group B at the World Cup from 20 July.

Australia have a documentary series of their own — Matildas: The World At Our Feet — out on Disney+ now.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!