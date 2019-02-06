Star winger Miller named to start against Scotland after recovering from horrific leg break

The Old Belvedere star came on against England in the first round of Ireland's Six Nations campaign.

The Old Belvedere star came on against England in the first round of Ireland's Six Nations campaign.

IRELAND STAR WINGER Alison Miller has been named to start in Ireland’s Six Nations second-round clash with Scotland after recovering from a horrific leg injury.

Miller underwent surgery after fracturing her fibula and tibia, as well as sustaining a compound fracture in their Six Nations win over Italy in last year’s campaign.

She made a comeback to club rugby with Old Belvedere in December, 10 months after suffering the horrible injury and was introduced as a second-half replacement in Ireland’s defeat to England last Friday.

Miller starts ahead of Megan Williams for the trip to Glasgow on Friday in an otherwise unchanged backline.

Head coach Adam Griggs has made three changes in the backs, with Emma Hooban coming in for her first start of the tournament at hooker while Anna Caplice slots into the back-row alongside Claire Molloy and team captain Ciara Griffin.

Leah Lyons switches out to tighthead prop with Laura Feely remaining at loosehead.

Fiona Reidy and Juliet Short both lose out.

Kick-off at the Scotstoun Stadium on Friday is at 7.35pm.

Ireland Women (v Scotland)

15. Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/ IQ Rugby)

14. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians/ Munster)

13. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

12. Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/ Leinster)

11. Alison Miller (Old Belvedere/ Connacht)

10. Nicole Fowley (Galwegians/ Connacht)

9. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/ Leinster)

1. Laura Feely (Galwegians/ Connacht)

2. Emma Hooban (St Mary’s College/ Leinster)

3. Leah Lyons (Harlequins)

4. Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster)

5. Nichola Fryday (Galwegians/ Connacht)

6. Anna Caplice (Richmond)

7. Claire Molloy (Wasps)

8. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/ Munster) Capt

Replacements:

16. Deirbhile Nic A Bhaird (UL Bohemian/ Munster)*

17. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

18. Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemians/ Munster)

19. Claire Boles (Railway Union) *

20. Claire McLaughlin (Old Belvedere/ Ulster)

21. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster)

22. Ellen Murphy (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

23. Megan Williams (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: