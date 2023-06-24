Vera Pauw brings World Cup squad announcement forward by 24 hours

IRELAND’S SQUAD FOR the 2023 Women’s World Cup will be confirmed on Wednesday.

Manager Vera Pauw has thrown somewhat of a curveball by opting to move the announcement forward by 24 hours.

It had been due to take place this coming Thursday.

The Girls in Green have started their preparations for the tournament, which sees them face co-hosts Australia in their opening game next month.

Ireland’s first warm-up match against Zambia finished in a3-2 on Tuesday night and Pauw is now set to reveal the 23-woman squad, as well as three training players, prior to the farewell match with France on 6 July.