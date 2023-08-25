Ireland fall two ranking places after Women's World Cup

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland have fallen back two places to 24th in the Fifa Women’s World Rankings after the recent World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Vera Pauw’s side were at an all-time high of 22nd before the tournament, but narrow defeats to co-hosts Australia (1-0), Olympic champions Canada (2-1) and a draw with rising African nation Nigeria (0-0) sees them drop down. Send-off friendlies against Zambia and France at Tallaght Stadium — a 3-2 win and 3-0 defeat — were also taken into account.

World Cup champions Spain have been pipped to top spot in the rankings by third-place finishers Sweden. The Swedes dethrone USA, who fall from number one for the first time since June 2017. It’s the only occasion in the 20-year history of the rankings that they aren’t in the top two.

They’re now third, with England and France fourth and fifth respectively.

Germany, Brazil and Canada all drop back after their group stage exits but remain in the top 10. Australia fall one place to 11th despite their memorable run.

Advertisement

And Nigeria climb to 32nd, but remain eight places behind Ireland.

You can view the Fifa Women’s World Rankings here>

The Girls In Green return to action next month in their historic Nations League opener against Northern Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

Uncertainty reigns over Pauw’s future. The FAI Board is set to meet on Tuesday to discuss the internal World Cup review, but The Irish Mirror is reporting that the history-making Dutchwoman’s fate could be decided over the weekend.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Vera Pauw. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Elsewhere, two Spanish Women’s World Cup winners, Aitana Bonmatí and Olga Carmona, and Chelsea’s Australian striker Sam Kerr have been named on the three-player shortlist for Uefa’s Women’s Player of the Year award.

Bonmati, who plays for European champions Barcelona, captained Spain at the World Cup and was named Player of the Tournament. Carmona, of Real Madrid, scored the only goal in the final against England.

Kerr, a semi-finalist with host country Australia, was Chelsea’s top scorer as they won the English Super League and lost to Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final.

The trio were chosen in a vote by coaches of clubs who played in last season’s Champions League group stages, coaches of the 55 Uefa-affiliated countries and a panel of European journalists.

England and Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps just missed out as the fourth-highest vote getter.

The winner will be announced on 31 August in Monaco at the draw for the men’s Champions League group stage.

Spain and Barcelona striker Alexia Putellas has won the past two years.

The three finalists for the coaching award are Barcelona’s Jonatan Giraldez and the two World Cup final coaches, Jorge Vilda of Spain, and Dutchwoman Sarina Wiegman who led England.

Additional reporting from – © AFP 2023