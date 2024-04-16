Advertisement
Rhasidat Adeleke [file photo]. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Adeleke named in Ireland women's and mixed 4x400m teams for World Relays

Phil Healy, Sophie Becker, Sharlene Mawdsley and Thomas Barr will all be travelling to the Bahamas.
5.30pm, 16 Apr 2024
RHASIDAT ADELEKE HAS been named in Ireland’s women and mixed 4x400m teams for the World Athletics Relays in the Bahamas on Saturday 4 May and Sunday 5 May.

Ireland will be entering both teams with an aim to secure qualification for the Olympic Games in Paris. The top fourteen teams in each event qualify for the Olympics.

Sharlene Mawdsley has also been included on both teams. Mawdsley anchored the Mixed and Women’s relay teams in Budapest last summer and more recently was part of the Women’s team that finished fifth in the final of the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow in March.

Phil Healy, Sophie Becker, and Roisin Harrison were all part of the Women’s relay that finished fifth in Glasgow and all three are included in both squads.

Thomas Barr clocked the fastest 400m time by an Irish man indoors this year, with his 46.88 effort achieved at the Track and Field Live Meeting in Abbotstown in early February. The Waterford man is named in the mixed team.

Cillin Greene, Jack Raftery, and Christopher O’Donnell are also all travelling and will be vying for a spot on the team.

Ireland Women’s 4x400m Relay Team

  • Rhasidat Adeleke
  • Sharlene Mawdsley
  • Phil Healy
  • Sophie Becker
  • Róisín Harrison
  • Lauren Cadden
  • Rachel McCann

Ireland Mixed 4x400m Relay Team

  • Thomas Barr
  • Cillín Greene
  • Jack Raftery
  • Chris O’Donnell
  • Rhasidat Adeleke
  • Sharlene Mawdsley
  • Phil Healy
  • Sophie Becker
  • Róisín Harrison
  • Lauren Cadden
  • Rachel McCann
Sinead Farrell
