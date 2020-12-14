BE PART OF THE TEAM

Ireland draw champion Springboks and Scotland in 2023 World Cup pool

Andy Farrell’s men have learned who they will face in France.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 14 Dec 2020, 12:15 PM
20 minutes ago 5,141 Views 9 Comments
Ireland have never got beyond the World Cup quarter-finals.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

IRELAND HAVE BEEN drawn with reigning champions South Africa and Scotland in their 2023 World Cup pool.

Ireland will also face ‘Asia Pacific 1′ and ‘Europe 2′ at the tournament in France, with those qualifiers yet to be confirmed.

The draw was made in Paris this morning.

The Springboks won the last year’s World Cup in Japan. Ireland have never faced South Africa at a World Cup.

Ireland played Scotland at last year’s tournament, recording a convincing win in the opening game against Gregor Townsend’s side before losing to the hosts and New Zealand later in the tournament. 

Ireland will hope to get beyond the World Cup quarter-finals for their first time ever in 2023.

Elsewhere, hosts France have been drawn to play against New Zealand in Pool A.

Australia, Wales, and Fiji will battle it out in Pool C.

England have been drawn with Japan and Argentina in Pool D.

Pool A

New Zealand
France
Italy
Americas 1
Africa 1

Pool B

South Africa
Ireland
Scotland
Asia Pacific 1
Europe 2

Pool C

Wales
Australia
Fiji
Europe 1
Final Qualifier Winner

Pool D

England
Japan
Argentina
Oceania 1
Americas 2

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

