Ireland draw champion Springboks and Scotland in 2023 World Cup pool

Ireland have never got beyond the World Cup quarter-finals.

IRELAND HAVE BEEN drawn with reigning champions South Africa and Scotland in their 2023 World Cup pool.

Ireland will also face ‘Asia Pacific 1′ and ‘Europe 2′ at the tournament in France, with those qualifiers yet to be confirmed.

The draw was made in Paris this morning.

The Springboks won the last year’s World Cup in Japan. Ireland have never faced South Africa at a World Cup.

Ireland played Scotland at last year’s tournament, recording a convincing win in the opening game against Gregor Townsend’s side before losing to the hosts and New Zealand later in the tournament.

Ireland will hope to get beyond the World Cup quarter-finals for their first time ever in 2023.

Elsewhere, hosts France have been drawn to play against New Zealand in Pool A.

Australia, Wales, and Fiji will battle it out in Pool C.

England have been drawn with Japan and Argentina in Pool D.

Pool A

New Zealand

France

Italy

Americas 1

Africa 1

Pool B

South Africa

Ireland

Scotland

Asia Pacific 1

Europe 2

Pool C

Wales

Australia

Fiji

Europe 1

Final Qualifier Winner

Pool D

England

Japan

Argentina

Oceania 1

Americas 2

More to follow…