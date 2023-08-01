What are the five big questions facing Ireland after World Cup exit?

1. What is the future with Ireland for Vera Pauw?

The history-making manager’s contract expires imminently. Pauw has repeatedly said she wants to stay on after Ireland’s first-ever major tournament, but renewal talks appeared to stall earlier this summer. The FAI’s silence has been curious, with players non-committal on their manager’s future.

Pauw has constantly been in the spotlight in recent months, with accusations from her time as manager of Houston Dash in 2018 dominating much of Ireland’s World Cup build-up. Her style, tactics and selection decisions have been widely criticised, but she has achieved some incredible results at the helm as Ireland broke new ground.

Whether she continues into the inaugural Nations League and Euro 2025 qualifying campaign remains to be seen; a public over-and-back with captain Katie McCabe casting further doubt over an already uncertain situation.

2. Can Ireland build on this experience?

Narrow defeats at the hands of two top-10 ranked teams (1-0 to Australia and 2-1 to Canada) and a 0-0 draw with high-flying Nigeria are credible results and Ireland should take huge confidence and belief from their performances on the world’s biggest stage.

McCabe spoke about “big learnings” as it all came to a close in Brisbane, with small margins particularly grating against world-class outfits. An unfortunate penalty and an own goal were among those conceded by the Girls In Green, with harsh lessons learned. But they feel they have proven themselves at the highest possible level, and can continue to do so.

The overriding message? This is only the beginning, their first major tournament will certainly not be their last. A first point, goal and clean sheet. Onwards.

3. Is a more frontfoot style needed?

Ireland were at their best when they left the shackles off and played with freedom. Pauw’s defensive approach and 5-4-1 formation has served her well through the years and she has explained the reasoning behind it time and time again.

But top players like McCabe and Denise O’Sullivan have often been restricted and regimented. O’Sullivan thrived in the 10 against Nigeria (the impressive Ruesha Littlejohn and Lily Agg sat deeper) while McCabe and Sinead Farrelly linked up excellently down the left when playing higher up the pitch. The age old Katie McCabe debate is bound to ramble on regardless.

Kyra Carusa has done well holding the ball up up top, but has been hesitant to shoot at times. An out-and-out striker is needed, or at least a pacy attacker who can play off her and get in behind. Leanne Kiernan certainly fits that bill.

4. What will the legacy of this tournament be for the Irish women’s game?

There’s always been a feeling in Irish women’s football that qualification for a major tournament would bring it to the next level. Everything seems to be moving in the right direction, but the hope is there will be huge knock-on effects for the game.

Interest levels appear to be rising with attendances and TV viewing figures at the tournament telling a tale. That approximately 5,000 fans travelled from Ireland to follow the team is pretty remarkable in itself, while watch parties back home have fuelled the feel-good factor. It’s about maintaining that now, and seeing further growth and progression in the domestic league and at grassroots level.

From McCabe’s corner to Courtney Brosnan’s save, there’s no shortage of inspiration there.

5. What’s next for this team in 2023?

The perfect opportunity to see that legacy first hand will be September’s historic Nations League opener at the Aviva Stadium. A huge crowd will be expected when the Girls In Green play at Lansdowne Road for the first time, with Northern Ireland the opposition.

It’s understood the FAI will target clubs and schools as they aim for a 50,000-plus sellout. While uncertainty reigns over Pauw’s future, a new campaign awaits either way and Ireland will be hopeful of kicking on.

Player turnover could be a factor, with several veterans in the set-up. Kiernan, Aoife Mannion, Megan Campbell, Jess Ziu and Ellen Molloy are among those looking to return having missed the World Cup, while other rising stars like Jessie Stapleton, Tara O’Hanlon, Erin McLoughlin and Alannah McEvoy will hope to have a big say going forward. Only time will tell.

The squad depart Brisbane today, with a homecoming due to take place in Dublin City centre on Thursday evening.