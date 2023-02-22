All square in Spain as Ireland begin World Cup year with friendly against China

Republic of Ireland 0

China PR 0

Emma Duffy reports from Estadio Nuevo Mirador, Algeciras, Cadiz

AS SCORELESS DRAWS go, this wasn’t the dullest.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO China’s Zhang Rui and Denise O’Sullivan of Ireland Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

From an Ireland perspective, it was rather encouraging way to start this monumental World Cup year.

It really should have been 1-0 to Vera Pauw’s side, but a second-half goal was questionably chalked off. Aoife Mannion was the brightest spark in an overall decent display, the English-born Manchester United defender making an impressive debut. Fellow defender Louise Quinn took the official player-of-the-match award.

Her fellow new caps, Deborah-Anne De La Harpe and Marissa Sheva, also showed positive glimpses in their respective 45-minute cameos.

Overall, China were probably the better team, but this was a good workout against the Asian Cup winners and one placed 14th in Fifa’s world rankings. Ireland are at an all-time high of 23rd after their historic achievements in 2022

Former Dublin football manager Pillar Caffery was among a handful of spectators in Cadiz, mostly locals and Irish families watching on in the stadium, this the first meeting of the sides.

Ireland assumed control early on, China more so growing into the game. Shui Qingxia’s side are extremely technical and Ireland got to know that as they hunted down intricate passers.

Mannion and De La Harpe impressed early on, most of Ireland’s action down their right-hand side as Courtney Brosnan and co. often opted to play out from the back. ‘Pressure,’ Pauw continually shouted. Barring a few minor errors, they looked very confident on the ball.

Megan Campbell’s long throws typically caused problems for the opposition and drew admiration for first-time spectators, one Louise Quinn header rattled the crossbar, but in truth, Ireland failed to create much in the final third in the first half.

Shamrock Rovers teenager Abbie Larkin worked hard but struggled in play at times, while roadrunner Heather Payne lacked that clinical edge.

Denise O’Sullivan, creative in midfield alongside Lily Agg, suffered a crunching challenge but shook it off, while McCabe, who switched between the left and right flanks, blazed the subsequent free-kick over.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO China’s Zhang Xin and Katie McCabe of Ireland. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The captain went down for treatment at one stage, Quinn later doing so, but it appeared a boot problem in the finish.

Wang Shanshan was China’s main threat but there were few other chances for either side in the opening period: Brosnan managed a tame Yao Lingwei effort, while Quinn again went close from a Campbell cross just before the break.

Sheva was among the changes on the restart, Áine O’Gorman and Ruesha Littlejohn also coming in for Larkin, De La Harpe and Agg respectively as World Cup squad competition intensifies.

China turned the screw on the restart, Zhang Lin Yang’s teasing header just kept out. Both sides, too, were irritated by questionable referring decisions at times.

None more so than just after the hour-mark when an Ireland goal was controversially chalked off.

Shortly after the ball was righty taken out of Brosnan’s net, a McCabe free-kick from the right found its way into Xu Huan’s. The goalkeeper appeared the last to touch it, challenged by Mannion, but there didn’t look to be an Irish foul as was adjudged.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO China’s Chen Qiaozhu and Marissa Sheva of Ireland. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland’s attacking game improved in the second half, Sheva a lively addition and Quinn again causing problems from set-pieces. At the other end, Brosnan recovered from a nervy punch to expertly deny Lu Juiahui.

McCabe threw her weight around in the closing stages, both sides had untroublesome frees on target and Campbell’s throw-in caused further late havoc, but there was very little else to write home about.

Until ‘Football’s Coming Home’ rang out around the stadium at the final whistle.

Republic of Ireland: Courtney Brosnan; Deborah-Anne De La Harpe (Áine O’Gorman, HT), Aoife Mannion (Diane Caldwell, 69), Louise Quinn, Megan Connolly, Megan Campbell; Lily Agg (Ruesha Littlejohn HT), Denise O’Sullivan; Abbie Larkin (Marissa Sheva HT), Katie McCabe; Heather Payne (Kyra Carusa, 73)