The best and worst scenarios as Ireland get set to learn World Cup fate

Ireland celebrate qualifying for their first-ever World Cup after their 1-0 play-off win in Scotland.

SET THE ALARMS.

The Republic of Ireland women’s national team will learn their 2023 World Cup fate bright and early tomorrow morning.

And so begins the early rising ahead of the Girls In Green’s first-ever major tournament next summer in Australia and New Zealand.

Firstly, how early?

7.30am Irish time (7.30pm NZDT, 5.30pm AEDT and 8.30am CET).

The draw takes place in Auckland, in the Aotea Centre to be more precise.

How can I watch the draw?

It will be streamed live on Fifa+.

What will happen?

Basically, 32 teams will be allocated to eight groups and learn whether they will be based in Australia or New Zealand next summer.

29 teams have already qualified directly for the finals, with 10 play-off hopefuls competing for the three remaining tickets in February (more on this below).

So the 29 qualified teams and three play-off tournament slot placeholders are allocated to four pots of eight teams each, based on the latest Fifa Women’s World rankings.

So, which pot will Ireland be in?

Vera Pauw’s Ireland recently moved up to an all-time high of 24th in the rankings, and are in Pot 3.

Source: Fifa.

What about the draw procedures?

The draw will start by pulling out a team from Pot 1, and end by drawing the last team from Pot 4. Each pot will be completely emptied before moving on to the next one.

The aim is for, where possible, no group to have more than one team from the same qualification zone/confederation. Europe/Uefa, however, is the exception, with 11 teams qualified and an increase to 12 probable after February’s inter-confederation play-off tournament. So, each group will have at least one, but no more than two, European teams. Read more on this here>

As co-hosts, New Zealand and Australia will be in Group A and B respectively.

Any chance of a closer look at who Ireland can draw?

Pot 1

New Zealand (co-hosts, 22)

Australia (co-hosts, 13)

United States (1)

Sweden (2)

Germany (3)

England (4)

France (5)

Spain (6)

World Cup holders USA remain top of the pile in terms of rankings, despite their recent friendly defeat to European champions England. Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses are fourth, though their record under her watch is frightening: 24 games unbeaten since Pauw’s former Netherlands team-mate took charge. (That said, Czech Republic (28) ended their 15-game winning run in their next friendly, post-USA.) Both teams have no shortage of star quality and some of the biggest names in the world, just like the remaining teams in Pot 1.

Ireland will take great confidence from April’s 1-1 draw away to Sweden and last September’s friendly win over Australia, but know their class. Likewise, for Germany, who triumphed 3-0 and 3-1 against them in Euro 2022 qualifying. They went on to reach the final, narrowly beaten by England. Then there’s France and Spain, who both impressed at this summer’s tournament, the latter in particular without back-to-back Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas.

New Zealand, like Australia, are in there as co-hosts, and would be the most favourable draw, just two world ranking spots above Ireland.

England are the reigning European champions. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Pot 2

Canada (7)

Netherlands (8)

Brazil (9)

Japan (11)

Norway (12)

Italy (14)

China PR (15)

Korea Republic (17)

Truth be told, all of the second seeds are fairly sticky. Netherlands, Norway and Italy are the European representatives — and all played at this summer’s Euros — with Canada, Brazil, Japan, China PR and Korea Republic also in there.

Again, Ireland will be boosted by a result against the Dutch not so long ago: a 0-0 draw away to the then-European champions in 2017. The 2019 World Cup finalists, it’s no secret that Netherlands have been on the slide of late, but they’re far from a favourable draw. Just like the men’s game, Brazil have always been a big name in women’s football; Canada have been going well of late; Norway have got themselves back on track after their 8-0 Euros hammering by England; and 2011 champions Japan are strong opposition.

Italy, China PR or Korea Republic would most likely be the kindest draw, though a win over the second seeds would remain a big challenge for the Girls In Green.

Pot 3

Denmark (18)

Switzerland (21)

Republic of Ireland (24)

Colombia (27)

Argentina (29)

Vietnam (34)

Costa Rica (37)

Jamaica (43)

Pot 4

Nigeria (45)

Philippines (53)

South Africa (54)

Morocco (76)

Zambia (81)

Play-off winner

Play-off winner

Play-off winner

On the three play-off winners, they will be confirmed in February at the inter-confederation tournament in New Zealand. Three teams qualify from 10 there, with Portugal — ranked higher than Ireland, and Euro 2022 participants — the Uefa representative. Here’s the format to determine the winners from 18-23 February:

Group A: Portugal (23) v Cameroon (58) / Thailand (41)

Group B: Chile (38) v Senegal (85) / Haiti (56)

Group C: Chinese Taipei (40) / Paraguay (51) v Papua New Guinea (50) / Panama (57).

Portugal - if they qualify through the play-off tournament - would unquestionably be the team to avoid from Pot 4. Source: Sevil Oktem

Portugal, if they, as expected, come through, would unquestionably be the fourth seed to avoid. Their Uefa play-off wins over Iceland — 4-1, which ultimately worked in Ireland’s favour — and Belgium were big statements, while they’d be by far the highest-ranked team in Pot 4, with recent major tournament experience under their belt from the Euros.

Ireland should easily take care of anyone else there — Morocco, the Philippines and Zambia are also making their World Cup debuts — but as we all well know, anything could happen in a one-off game.

Tournament football is completely different.

So, in short, what draw do we want to avoid?

USA/England, Canada/Brazil, Republic of Ireland, Portugal (if they, as expected, come through the inter-confederation play-off tournament).

Note: Ireland couldn’t draw both England and Portugal.

And what draw would be viewed as reasonably kind?

New Zealand, South Korea, Republic of Ireland, Zambia.

What do you reckon? Let us know in the comments section below. Pauw certainly will when she speaks to the Irish media from Auckland shortly after the draw.

What about next summer – dates, locations etc?

The World Cup will be played from 20 July to 20 August across Australia and New Zealand.

Groups A, C, E and G are due to be played in New Zealand (Auckland, Dunedin, Hamilton, Wellington), while Groups B, D, F and H will be decided in Australia (Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, Sydney).

The opening games will be held in Eden Park and Sydney Football Stadium respectively as the co-hosts get their bids underway. The final is set for Stadium Australia.

Ticket packages are currently on general sale, with single match pass tickets available from Tuesday.

Here’s a look at the match schedule, which will all become clearer when the draw is complete tomorrow.

Set the alarms.