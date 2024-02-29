Les Bleus' RWC hangover paints Farrell's Ireland in positive light

THE WORST HANGOVERS are the ones you allow yourself to wallow in. The self-pity and regret can be as potent as the physical effects.

Maybe it was the case that Andy Farrell did a bit of wallowing after last year’s World Cup. He might have sat nursing a pint at his local in Sandymount and cursed a few things. Jordie Barrett’s right thigh. Joe Schmidt’s strike plays. A scrum penalty call.

But if Farrell did any sulking, it was never apparent in public. Even in the immediate aftermath of Ireland’s quarter-final exit at the hands of the All Blacks, he was measured. There was clear disappointment in his words but he was stoic about the defeat.

“At the end of the day, two good teams were out there playing some outstanding rugby,” was Farrell’s assessment of events at Stade de France.

“Unfortunately, we came out on the wrong side of the scoreboard. Sport can be cruel, that’s why we love it so much. I’m unbelievably proud of the group, not just today, but all through the tournament.”

Captain Johnny Sexton struck a similar note. There was a stark contrast the following night in the press conference room in Paris after France’s exit against South Africa. Skipper Antoine Dupont uncharacteristically lashed out at referee Ben O’Keeffe, while head coach Fabien Galthié was utterly miserable.

Those reactions seem to have set the tone for what followed. While lots of the Irish players have spoken about their intense dejection in the wake of the World Cup, Farrell just hasn’t gone there. Forwards coach Paul O’Connell said the scar will always live with him, but Farrell has presented as having been unperturbed.

He hasn’t quite shrugged his shoulders at Ireland coming up short in their goal of winning the World Cup, but Farrell has seemingly dealt with it in the same way he would any other narrow defeat.

France head coach Fabien Galthié. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

By the time this year’s Six Nations was looming, Farrell seemed surprised that people still wanted to talk about the World Cup.

“I’m over it,” said Farrell two weeks before the Six Nations kicked off, even while confirming that Ireland’s new campaign would begin with a collective review of the good and bad things they’d done at the World Cup. That was no different to the start of any campaign – review the last performance and then look forward.

After Ireland humbled France in their opener in Marseille, the theme continued.

“All the talk about hangovers… there’s no hangovers with us,” said Farrell, who seemed to have convinced his players that they too were completely over the World Cup.

“Hangovers are for tomorrow. We’re three months down the line. It’s a big hangover if you can’t get over it in that time.”

But it now seems clear that France haven’t shaken theirs. They look dehydrated, sleep-deprived, and full of the fear. Les Bleus have won one of their three games in this Six Nations so far but have been inches away from losing all three.

It’s said that Galthié has been in glum form. Key players have lost form. Even the president of the Fédération Française de Rugby, Florian Grill, is accepting World Cup disappointment as an excuse.

“You have to realise the reality of the quarter-final in France with all the pressure around it,” said Grill after last weekend’s draw with Italy as the French media questioned Galthié’s position.

“You have to respect the human beings. There’s a big transition period to manage, it’s not done overnight. You have to give them time. The message is resilience, solidarity, work.”

France have struggled for their best form. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

It seems clear that France aren’t in a happy place. The absence of talismanic captain Antoine Dupont, now inspiring his France 7s team-mates to new heights, has been obvious. Less obvious has been Johnny Sexton’s absence for Ireland after his retirement. It is strange to even write that but the great out-half hasn’t been mentioned as much as anticipated during this championship. That could change but for now, Ireland have been able to move on without much lamenting.

France have been unlucky with injuries. Thibaud Flament, Emmanuel Meafou, and Anthony Jelonch have been among those missed, while Romain Ntamack remains sidelined. Yet Ireland have been without Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Hugo Keenan, and Jimmy O’Brien at different stages and haven’t seemed greatly affected.

Farrell’s positivity in handling enforced personnel changes is well known. He seems to love it when his team has to adapt unexpectedly. They seem to plan well for every in-game injury situation. Jamison Gibson-Park and Stuart McCloskey are wings too, didn’t you know? Cian Healy and Josh van der Flier are hookers.

Ireland have won nothing yet in this Six Nations. Sport can be funny and things can turn in an instant. Yet there’s no doubt that Ireland have made a seamless start to the championship, in contrast to the stuttering French.

There are still two tough tasks ahead for Farrell’s side with the visit to England and a home clash against Scotland on the final weekend, but most people fancy them to close out this championship and claim another Grand Slam.

France can finish strong with their trip to Wales and then a closing-round fixture at home against England. Still, they need a big jolt to clear the lingering malaise of their World Cup hangover. Their enduring pain paints Farrell’s Ireland in a pretty light.