Ireland to face Scotland or Austria in 2023 World Cup play-off

Ireland captain Katie McCabe and her side are set for a first-ever World Cup play-off.

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland will face Scotland or Austria away in their historic 2023 World Cup play-off next month.

Their opponents will host the one-off showdown on 11 October, as Ireland’s dream of reaching a first-ever major tournament in Australia and New Zealand next summer hits new heights.

Vera Pauw’s side learned their fate when the European play-off draw was made by Uefa this afternoon, the nine group runners-up pitted against one another.

The Girls In Green secured a first-round bye after rounding off their Group A qualifying campaign on a high this week, and now go head-to-head with the winners of the Scots and Austrians after they play in the first round on 6 October.

It’s a tough draw for Ireland, with both potential opponents higher in Fifa’s world rankings. Pauw’s side are currently 26th, with Scotland 23rd and Austria 20th.

The latter reached the quarter-finals of this summer’s Euros, bowing out to Germany but running champions England close on two occasions recently.

Switzerland and Iceland also secured first-round byes as the top-three runners-up, and they face Wales/Bosnia and Herzegovina and Portugal/Belgium respectively.

Source: Uefa.

Should Ireland prevail, they would be one of three second-round winners. The two with the highest ranking (based on results in the qualifying group stage and Round Two play-offs) will qualify directly for next summer’s finals, while the other nation head to New Zealand for the inter-confederation play-offs in February.

The last three qualifying spots are on offer at that 10-team tournament.

This is Ireland’s first-ever World Cup play-off, the closest they’ve ever come to reaching a major tournament this stage of Euro 2009. They were defeated 4-1 on aggregate by Iceland back then.

Gonna need lots of travelling fans for this one! Countdown is on 🤝☘️☘️ https://t.co/XQQyXBTClm — A.B. (@amberbarrett09) September 9, 2022

2023 World Cup – European play-off draw

Round One

6 October

Scotland v Austria

Wales v Bosnia and Herzegovina

Portugal v Belgium

Round Two

11 October

Portugal/Belgium v Iceland

Scotland/Austria v Ireland

Switzerland v Portugal/Belgium

* side named first has home advantage, extra-time and penalties if score equal at full time.