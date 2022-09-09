Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 9 September 2022
Ireland to face Scotland or Austria in 2023 World Cup play-off

Vera Pauw’s side are set for a one-off away showdown on 11 October as their bid to reach a first major tournament hits new heights.

By Emma Duffy Friday 9 Sep 2022, 12:42 PM
27 minutes ago 3,811 Views 7 Comments
Ireland captain Katie McCabe and her side are set for a first-ever World Cup play-off.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland will face Scotland or Austria away in their historic 2023 World Cup play-off next month.

Their opponents will host the one-off showdown on 11 October, as Ireland’s dream of reaching a first-ever major tournament in Australia and New Zealand next summer hits new heights.

Vera Pauw’s side learned their fate when the European play-off draw was made by Uefa this afternoon, the nine group runners-up pitted against one another.

The Girls In Green secured a first-round bye after rounding off their Group A qualifying campaign on a high this week, and now go head-to-head with the winners of the Scots and Austrians after they play in the first round on 6 October.

It’s a tough draw for Ireland, with both potential opponents higher in Fifa’s world rankings. Pauw’s side are currently 26th, with Scotland 23rd and Austria 20th.

The latter reached the quarter-finals of this summer’s Euros, bowing out to Germany but running champions England close on two occasions recently.  

Switzerland and Iceland also secured first-round byes as the top-three runners-up, and they face Wales/Bosnia and Herzegovina and Portugal/Belgium respectively.

Screen Shot 2022-09-08 at 22.30.57 Source: Uefa.

Should Ireland prevail, they would be one of three second-round winners. The two with the highest ranking (based on results in the qualifying group stage and Round Two play-offs) will qualify directly for next summer’s finals, while the other nation head to New Zealand for the inter-confederation play-offs in February.

The last three qualifying spots are on offer at that 10-team tournament.

This is Ireland’s first-ever World Cup play-off, the closest they’ve ever come to reaching a major tournament this stage of Euro 2009. They were defeated 4-1 on aggregate by Iceland back then.

2023 World Cup – European play-off draw

Round One 

6 October 

  • Scotland v Austria
  • Wales v Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Portugal v Belgium

Round Two 

11 October

  • Portugal/Belgium v Iceland 
  • Scotland/Austria v Ireland
  • Switzerland v Portugal/Belgium

* side named first has home advantage, extra-time and penalties if score equal at full time.

