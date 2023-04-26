Ireland's World Cup preparations could be thrown into disarray amidst club v country row

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland’s preparations for their first-ever Women’s World Cup appearance could been thrown into disarray amidst a simmering club v country row.

Some European clubs may not release their players until 10 days before the tournament — which begins on 20 July in Australia and New Zealand — amidst player welfare concerns and a mounting injury crisis.

The European Club Association [ECA] called for the move in a statement, released this evening, though no obligations are in place as of yet.

“ECA is concerned about the volume of alerts from our Member Clubs on the current widespread practice of National Associations (NAs) calling up players for international duty for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup outside of the mandatory release periods as established in the Fifa International Match Calendar (IMC),” it begins.

The 42 understands Irish players were due to report into camp in Dublin in mid-June, with send-off friendlies scheduled against Zambia and France at Tallaght Stadium on 22 June and 6 July respectively.

The FAI declined to comment when contacted by The 42.

Arsenal (Katie McCabe), Everton (Courtney Brosnan), Liverpool (Megan Campbell, Niamh Fahey, Leanne Kiernan) and Manchester United (Aoife Mannion) are among the English ECA member clubs.

The Women’s Super League campaign concludes on Saturday 27 May and the Women’s Champions League final is scheduled for 3 June.

Shamrock Rovers, returnees to the Women’s Premier Division and home to several of Vera Pauw’s domestic-based players, are also an associated member.

Today’s ECA statement, in full, reads:

“ECA is concerned about the volume of alerts from our Member Clubs on the current widespread practice of National Associations (NAs) calling up players for international duty for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup outside of the mandatory release periods as established in the Fifa International Match Calendar (IMC).

“Following extensive consultation within ECA, European clubs will seek to strictly adhere to the mandatory release period and request that the rules governing the release of players to their national teams to be respected ahead of the tournament.

“The Fifa Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players clearly states that the mandatory release period for the final competition of a tournament commences on the “Monday morning of the week preceding the week when the relevant final competition starts”.

“Given that the tournament kicks off on 20 July, the mandatory release period for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup therefore commences on 10 July.

“With players being called ahead of this date, in some instances as early as May, there will be insufficient time for adequate rest before the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup begins and upon its conclusion as clubs prepare for the 2023/24 season.

“This lack of rest which results from early call-ups evidently contravenes the protection of players’ health and wellbeing which ECA believes shall always be a priority.

“ECA reiterates its full support for the importance of international duty and of national team competitions and especially the Fifa Women’s World Cup, but also insists that all stakeholders respect the principles upon which this duty rests.

“In light of the reinforced relationship between Fifa and ECA following the signing of the recent Memorandum of Understanding until 2030, ECA will seek to collaborate with Fifa in working with the NAs on not requiring the presence of a player before the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup mandatory release period starts.”

“This is not a matter of financial compensation or the absence of adequate protection and insurance, but a serious concern for player welfare,” ECA Head of Women’s Football, Claire Bloomfield, added.

“The issue of early call-ups is a hangover from the game in its amateur form and is detrimental to the future success and growth of women’s football. They also generate a great deal of unnecessary tension in the relationship between clubs and their players.