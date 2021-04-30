BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: -2°C Friday 30 April 2021
Advertisement

Vera Pauw's Ireland set to learn World Cup qualifier fate

The draw takes place for the World Cup qualifiers later today.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 30 Apr 2021, 6:15 AM
46 minutes ago 153 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5423940
The FIFA Women's World Cup trophy is raised by the United States in 2019.
Image: EMPICS Sport
The FIFA Women's World Cup trophy is raised by the United States in 2019.
The FIFA Women's World Cup trophy is raised by the United States in 2019.
Image: EMPICS Sport

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland women’s national team will today learn their opponents for the qualification phase of the 2023 World Cup. 

The draw kicks off at 12.30pm Irish time, and will be streamed live on Uefa’s website. 

Just as their male counterparts were for their World Cup qualifier draw last year, Ireland are ranked among the third seeds in the draw.

To qualify automatically for the 2023 edition to be staged across Australia and New Zealand, Ireland must top their group. The runners-up across each of the nine groups do earn a second chance, albeit through a very convoluted play-off system. 

The three best-ranker runners-up earn a bye into the second round of the play-offs, where they will meet the three sides to come through one-legged play-offs among the remaining six runners-up. A draw will then pit these six sides against each other in one-legged games, and the two sides with the best record across both this play-off game and the initial group phase will qualify directly for the finals. The side with the third-best record gets another reprieve, and will break off into a separate play-off system involving all of the continental confederations. 

Given Ireland have never qualified for a World Cup and missed the play-offs for next year’s European Championships, figuring out the machinations of this play-off system is a headache they would gladly embrace. 

Here’s how the seedings look. Ireland will be paired with one side from Pots one, two, four, and five, and may also be paired with a team from the smaller pot six, depending on how the draw plays out. 

Pot 1: Netherlands, Germany, England, France, Sweden, Spain, Norway, Italy, Denmark

Pot 2: Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Iceland, Scotland, Russia, Finland, Portugal, Wales

Pot 3: Czech Republic, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Poland, Slovenia, Romania, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland

Pot 4: Slovakia, Hungary, Belarus, Croatia, Greece, Albania, North Macedonia, Israel, Azerbaijan

Pot 5: Turkey, Malta, Kosovo, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Cyprus, Faroe Islands, Georgia, Latvia

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Pot 6: Montenegro, Lithuania, Estonia, Luxembourg, Armenia, Bulgaria

The qualifiers are slated to begin in September. 

Qualifying group stage dates
13–21 September 2021
18–26 October 2021
22–30 November 2021
4–12 April 2022
29 August–6 September 2022

Uefa Play-Offs
3–11 October 2022

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie