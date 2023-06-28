'Tears of pain' for all involved on D-Day for Ireland's World Cup Ins and Outs

SHORTLY AFTER 10 o’clock this morning, Ireland’s World Cup squad was officially announced.

Headline omissions trickled through last night. The 42 was among those reporting that Aoife Mannion and Megan Campbell had lost their race against time, and Leanne Kiernan and Jamie Finn would not be included in the final 23.

Vera Pauw was due to speak to the media at 11am, the chase to the UCD Bowl well and truly on. The squad dropped on Twitter amidst it all, the history-making names popping up in a brilliant announcement video.

The heartbreaking omissions were confirmed, as others’ dreams came true.

Izzy Atkinson was the bolter, the West Ham left-sided youngster “jumping up five levels” and moving from the standby list — effectively number 33 — to the final squad within a few short days. Ciara Grant and Claire O’Riordan were among other fringe players to force their way in. Áine O’Gorman and Abbie Larkin were the domestic duo, among no shortage of homegrown talent. And of course, there were crowing moments to triumphs over adversity throughout; Chloe Mustaki and Sinead Farrelly to name just two.

The FAI press release flashed up in inboxes shortly afterwards. Finn was named among the training players alongside her Birmingham City team-mate Harriet Scott and a fourth goalkeeper in Sophie Whitehouse.

On the plane, but in truth, a long way from Pauw’s plans.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Vera Pauw speaking to the media. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

A few minutes later, the TV cameras started rolling, and the manager began explaining her final selection.

She went from RTÉ to Virgin Media as other reporters sat in the stand, comparing notes and preparing for soundbites. As always, Pauw was frank and honest, explaining the tactical conclusions and other reasonings, with no stone left unturned.

The good, bad and ugly.

Advertisement

The Dutch coach was visibly emotional at times, taking a moment to compose herself and walk around the pitch before ‘record’ was clicked once more. That coincided with more rain as a difficult few days continued. “Devastating,” as she put it at one point.

There were sleepless nights for all involved in the build-up to D-Day yesterday.

Last Thursday’s friendly against Zambia was all but a final audition, the tension palpable at Tallaght Stadium. For the players, that rose through the weekend and upon reconvening at their UCD base ahead of training on Monday.

That night, Pauw and her staff finished up at 1am as they mulled over the last decisions.

They were back at 8am yesterday morning, getting set for one more training session. The video tape was watched and re-watched afterwards, the final calls made there and then.

A meeting with captain Katie McCabe followed thereafter, before the news was broken one-on-one to the players who so cruelly missed out.

“Let me really say it’s for them the hardest,” Pauw stressed. “It was difficult, very difficult.

“We put our full energy into the players who did not make the squad. Then we brought in all the players, and to be honest, it was not a celebration to tell all the players that they were on the squad. There were tears, of course. There were tears of, ‘I’m going,’ but mostly tears of pain for the others.”

As those who didn’t make the cut for Australia turned to supports on offer or hit the lonely road home, the mood in south Dublin remained sombre.

Pauw called it the worst day of her own career.

“I’ve never experienced this before,” the veteran international coach explained.

“It’s the bond that I have with the players. It’s the hard work. It’s also how they stood behind me in difficult times. It’s how the FAI stood behind me. It’s how Ireland has embraced me, and it’s everything together. Telling players that really stood up for you, that you’re not taking them to the World Cup and break their dreams…

Ryan Byrne / INPHO On the plane: Izzy Atkinson. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“I spoke to Louise Quinn last night for a moment, and she said that she also got hit by the pain more than the celebration of making it — and I think that shows how strong the system is, how we feel together, how close we are with each other.

“Each person has a task, with me having the hard task to make those final decisions and being responsible for those final decisions. Yesterday was the worst day of my career. And hopefully from today onwards, it will become the best day of my career.”

Onwards. The harsh reality of elite sport.

They’ve all played their part, but the journey continues apace.

While others may argue, Pauw and her staff are convinced they have made the right decisions. The World Cup-bound players will now enjoy a night of celebration in Dublin city centre after a day of recovery, both physically and mentally.

Tomorrow, it’s back to business as they train and face a Super Bowl-style media day.

“The best team” will start against France in next Thursday’s send-off friendly in Tallaght as final preparations for the 20 July World Cup opener against the Matildas ramp up.

As the final squad move through the gears, the countdown continues.

“I have no doubt that everybody will be ready,” Pauw concluded.

22 days to go. Full steam ahead.