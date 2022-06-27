Membership : Access or Sign Up
Live TV coverage confirmed for Ireland's final two World Cup qualifiers in September

Ireland are at home to Finland and are away to Slovakia in September.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 27 Jun 2022
Denise O'Sullivan and Katie McCabe.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

RTÉ HAVE ANNOUNCED that they will be televising all of Ireland’s remaining Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 qualifiers.

Ireland travel to play Georgia this afternoon at 4.30pm in a game live on RTÉ 2 and the RTÉ Player.

Their final two qualifiers in September sees Ireland at home to Finland at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday 1 September and then travel to Slovakia for their final qualifier on Tuesday 6 September as they aim to qualify for a major tournament for the first time.

It has been confirmed today that RTÉ will televise the Slovakia game with coverage of the home match against Finland previously announced. It means that all of Ireland’s FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 qualifiers will have been shown live on RTÉ.

RTÉ Player coverage of all the games will be available worldwide.

