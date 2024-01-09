Three venues nominated in Irish bid to host World Rally Championships

MOTORSPORT IRELAND HAVE proposed three different venues as part of their bid to return the World Rally Championship to Ireland from 2025 to 2027.

Ireland last featured in the Championship from 2007 to 2009, and Motorsport Ireland set to work last August to finalise a proposal to bring the competition back to these shores. That work included submissions from all 32 affiliated clubs submitting their own proposals to Motorsport Ireland, all of which were considered by the governing body.

The list was whittled down to a list of three venues: Kerry, Limerick, and the south east of the country. Motorsport Ireland have decided to reward them all, and so all three will be put forward as part of the Irish bid with each envisioned to host once, on a rotating basis.

Motorsport Ireland say the proposed bid is predicated on securing government funding: they are seeking €15 million for the three-year proposal, suggesting a successful bid will yield a return of €300 million to the local economies, attracting a crowd of approximately 200,000 people.

Motorsport Ireland President Aiden Harper said: “It was an honour for me and the selection panel to see the commitment from our clubs and volunteers in the three areas putting together such strong bids to potentially host WRC Rally Ireland from 2025 onwards. In Kerry, Limerick and the South East, we have a trio of world class venues that will be ideal hubs for the event.

“Today’s announcement is obviously predicated on securing Government funding and this is a process that is underway at present. Our bid is currently under consideration by senior management in the Major Sports Events Unit of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media. A three year deal will require a €15 million investment but this will yield a €300 million return over those three years and will greatly benefit the local economies in the South West, Mid West and South East regions.”