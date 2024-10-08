Advertisement
Katie Whelan in action for Leinster. Bryan Keane/INPHO
Leinster scrum-half joins Ireland WXV squad as Heffernan departs with injury

Katie Whelan comes in ahead of Ireland’s final match against USA on Friday.
9.43am, 8 Oct 2024
LEINSTER SCRUM-HALF Katie Whelan has been called up to the Ireland squad ahead of their final WXV1 clash against USA at BC Place on Friday [Kick-off 8.30pm Irish time].

Whelan was part of Ireland’s extended training squad last month and joins the group in Vancouver to provide injury cover for Katie Heffernan who has suffered an arm injury and will return to Ireland.

Head coach Scott Bemand is set to name his match day squad ahead of the USA game on Wednesday at 8.30pm Irish time. Friday’s match will be available to watch live on RugbyPass TV.

