Scott Bemand's Ireland to kick off WXV3 campaign against Kazakhstan in Dubai

IRELAND WILL KICK off their WXV3 campaign against Kazakhstan on Friday 13 October in Dubai.

After a dismal Six Nations, new coach Scott Bemand will lead his side in the third tier of the inaugural tournament, which is designed to increase the competitiveness of the women’s 15s game.

Dubai’s iconic Sevens Stadium has been confirmed as the venue for all three of Ireland’s fixtures, which will continue with a meeting with Colombia on 21 October and conclude with a game against Spain the following week.

World Rugby’s women’s head Sally Horrox said: “WXV represents the start of a new era for women’s rugby with the three-level tournament model providing opportunities for the best athletes around the world to show their skills on the international stage. We’ve seen the rapid development of the women’s game in recent years and WXV will push it to another level again.

“We’re really proud of the exciting array of fixtures on offer and I’ve no doubt we are in for a thrilling competition with some exhilarating matchups on the pitch set to follow.

“A big thank you to all our hosts. We can’t wait to visit your countries and see the world’s best players compete in these fantastic venues and a huge congratulations to all the teams that have qualified. The stage is now set and we look forward to many memorable moments ahead across October and November.”

Ireland’s WXV3 fixtures (all games to be played at Dubai’s Sevens Stadium)