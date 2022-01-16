Ireland youngster stars as Blackrock College make victorious Top Four start

Maeve Óg O'Leary of Blackrock College getting away from Old Belvedere's Katie Layde during yesterday's game at Stradbrook.

Maeve Óg O'Leary of Blackrock College getting away from Old Belvedere's Katie Layde during yesterday's game at Stradbrook.

MAEVE ÓG O’LEARY was central to Blackrock College’s strong start to the Top Four series as they shut out Old Belvedere 16-0 at Stradbrook.

The battle for the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League title has intensified, with the country’s leading four clubs going head-to-head over five rounds ahead of the 26 February final.

Blackrock kicked off with a Dublin derby and Hannah O’Connor’s well-struck sixth-minute penalty, following a strong scrum, edged them ahead.

Sene Naoupu’s slick hands released Elise O’Byrne-White through a gap, but Old Belvedere were unable to take advantage of a promising attack.

Rock were clinical on the half-hour mark; quick hands, including some deft work by lock Mairead Holohan, getting the ball wide for full-back Natasja Behan to touch down.

21-year-old flanker O’Leary took centre stage barely two minutes into the second half. She shrugged off Fiona Tuite’s tackle and showed her pace and power to score in the left corner.

The recent Ireland cap turned in an all-action display, and despite some impressive defending from Belvo, Ciara O’Dwyer’s yellow card for offside was punished with a clinching three-pointer from O’Connor.

UL Bohemians led twice at Railway Union, inspired by centre Rachel Allen’s try, but converted efforts from Lindsay Peat, a late call-up at number 8, and captain Niamh Byrne saw the reigning champions prevail 14-10.

Galwegians lead the Conference table after a 36-3 bonus-point success away to Wicklow. Ireland-capped out-half Nicole Fowley crossed the whitewash and kicked three conversions, with busy flanker Lisa-Marie Murphy bagging a brace of tries.

A well-taken Emily McKeown double helped Suttonians run out convincing 37-13 winners at Cooke, while Ballincollig won on the road for the first time this season, pipping Malone 17-15 in a tense encounter at Gibson Park.

It was three tries apiece in the end, Holly Brannigan and Heather Kennedy both touching down twice, but experienced Ballincollig forward Denise Redmond managed to convert her own try to split the sides.

Ballincollig head coach Fiona Hayes was delighted with the result, saying: “It’s a great win on the road against an exciting Malone side. A great start to the New Year for us.

“We are constantly building and looking forward to next week’s game already (away to Wicklow).”

Advertisement

Energia Women’s All-Ireland League results

Top Four: Round one

BLACKROCK COLLEGE 16 OLD BELVEDERE 0, Stradbrook

Scorers: Blackrock College: Tries: Natasja Behan, Maeve Óg O’Leary; Pens: Hannah O’Connor, Lisa Mullen

BLACKROCK COLLEGE: Natasja Behan; Maggie Boylan, Michelle Claffey (capt), Katie Fitzhenry, Katie Cullen; Jackie Shiels, Lisa Mullen; Laura Feely, Emma Hooban, Christy Haney, Mairead Holohan, Eimear Corri, Meadbh Scally, Maeve Óg O’Leary, Hannah O’Connor.

Replacements: Niamh Tester, Casey O’Brien, Caoimhe Molloy, Anna Potterton, Ali Coleman, Niamh Griffin, Valerie Power.

OLD BELVEDERE: Laura Carty; Clare Gorman, Elise O’Byrne-White, Sene Naoupu, Fiona Tuite; Jemma Farrell, Kathryn Dane; Alice O’Dowd, Rachel Murphy, Katie Layde, Clodagh Dunne, Elaine Anthony, Jennie Finlay, Lesley Ring, Jenny Murphy (capt).

Replacements: Melissa Hayden, Vic Dabanovich O’Mahony, Ciara O’Dwyer, Rachel Winters, Ivanna Dempsey, Aine Donnelly, Katie Whelan.

RAILWAY UNION 14 UL BOHEMIANS 10, Park Avenue

Scorers: Railway Union: Tries: Lindsay Peat, Niamh Byrne; Cons: Nikki Caughey 2

UL Bohemians: Try: Rachel Allen; Con: Nicole Cronin; Pen: Nicole Cronin

RAILWAY UNION: Molly Scuffil-McCabe; Emer O’Mahony, Aoife Doyle, Niamh Byrne (capt), Tess Feury; Nikki Caughey, Ailsa Hughes; Amanda McQuade, Chloe Blackmore, Katie O’Dwyer, Aoife McDermott, Siobhan McCarthy, Emma Murphy, Katie McCarthy, Lindsay Peat.

Replacements: Megan Collis, Aimee Clarke, Keelin Brady, Sonia McDermott, Molly Boyne, Erin Coll, Ava Ryder, Lisa Callan.

UL BOHEMIANS: Aoife Corey; Alana McInerney, Rachel Allen, Enya Breen, Abbie Salter-Townshend; Nicole Cronin, Louise Costello; Chloe Pearse (capt), Kate Sheehan, Fiona Reidy, Claire Bennett, Ciara O’Halloran, Sarah Garrett, Lily Brady, Sarah Quin.

Replacements: Rebecca O’Shea, Geena Behan, Eilis Cahill, Clodagh O’Halloran, Caoimhe O’Neill, Muirne Wall, Aoibhinn O’Loughlin.

Conference: Round One

MALONE 15 BALLINCOLLIG 17, Gibson Park

Scorers: Malone: Tries: Holly Brannigan 2, Jill Stephens

Ballincollig: Heather Kennedy 2, Denise Redmond; Con: Denise Redmond

MALONE: Holly Brannigan; Donna McGovern, Emma Jordan, Ella Durkan, Sophie Armstrong; Alexa Grudgings, Shirelle Wilson; Sarah Murphy, Ashleigh Currie, Chrissie McKee, Hannah Beattie, Jasmine Ward, Joe McMorris-Cloughley, Peita McAlister (capt), Lauren Maginnes.

Replacements: Aoife Cahill, Anna Smith, Erin Jones, Cara O’Neill, Rachael McIlroy, Jill Stephens, Jana McQuillan.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

BALLINCOLLIG: Lauren Fahey; Heather Kennedy, Jayne Pennefather, Mona Fehily, Alison Kelly; Kelly Griffin, Gemma Lane; Alix Cunneen, Clodagh Walsh (capt), Roisin Ormond, Sarah O’Donovan, Denise Redmond, Katelyn Fleming, Niamh O’Regan, Kira Fitzgerald.

Replacements: Aoife Flynn, Niamh Gorman, Roisin Long, Gillian Coombes, Aine Dunniece.

WICKLOW 3 GALWEGIANS 36, Ashtown Lane

Scorers: Wicklow: Pen: Beth Roberts

Galwegians: Tries: Nicole Fowley, Lisa-Marie Murphy 2, Rhiann Heery, Ursula Sammon, Orla Dixon; Cons: Nicole Fowley 3

WICKLOW: Ella Roberts; Sue Brady, Tammy Breen, Sarah Gleeson, Meagan Parkinson; Beth Roberts, Erin McConnell (capt); Kathy Byrne, Robyn Mullen, Lauren Barry, Shauna Soady, Caitlin Griffey, Emma Curran, Jessica Schmidt, Niamh Ni Dhroma.

Replacements: Eimear Douglas, Laura Newsome, Nicola Schmidt, Emily Ryan, Vicky Elmes Kinlan, Saoirse O’Reilly, Aoife Dunne.

GALWEGIANS: Mairéad Coyne (capt); Saskia Morrissey, Ursula Sammon, Orla Dixon, Rhiann Heery; Nicole Fowley, Darwyn O’Halloran; Ellen Connolly, Nolwenn Dubois, Jessica Loftus, Niamh O’Grady, Fiona Scally, Katelyn Bourke, Lisa-Marie Murphy, Dearbhla Canty.

Replacements: Kiara Irwin, Hannah Coen, Celia Killilea, Ann Marie Herward, Casie O’Connell, Ina Butler, Emma Clery.

COOKE 13 SUTTONIANS 37, Shaw’s Bridge

Scorers: Cooke: Tries: Aishling O’Connell 2; Pen: Amanda Morton

Suttonians: Tries: Molly Fitzgerald, Mary Healy, Carrie O’Keeffe, Lauren Farrell McCabe, Catherine Martin, Emily McKeown 2; Con: Nicole Carroll

COOKE: Dolores Hughes; Georgia Boyce, Lucy Thompson, Coral Lapsley, Tamzin Boyce; Amanda Morton, Teah Maguire; Ilse van Staden, Beth Cregan (capt), Sorcha Mac Laimhin, Caolinn McCormack, Naomi McCord, Megan Simpson, Katie Hetherington, Helen McGhee.

Replacements: Aishling O’Connell, Fiona McCaughan, India Daley, Eimear McQuillan, Claire Johnston, Katie Kerr.

SUTTONIANS: Emily McKeown; Molly Fitzgerald, Catherine Martin, Shannon Touhey, Jools Aungier; Nicole Carroll, Lauren Farrell McCabe (capt); Katie Grant Duggan, Aoife Brennan, Mary Healy, Brenda Barr, Nicola Bolger, Ciara Farrell, Carrie O’Keeffe, Aifric O’Brien.

Replacements: Megan Cullen, Katie Reel, Grainne Tummon, Aislinn Layde, Meabh Donohoe, Lena Kibler, Soneva Scott.