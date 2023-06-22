Barrett the big winner as Ireland continue World Cup prep with victory over Zambia

Republic of Ireland 3

Zambia 2

AMBER BARRETT WAS the big winner, as Ireland ensured their World Cup fine-tuning began on a winning note at Tallaght Stadium tonight.

The Hero of Hampen all but secured her seat on the plane to Australia with her first goals since that fateful night in Glasgow, after a nightmare club run.

Claire O’Riordan, too, staked a real claim as her first senior international goal lit up a come-from-behind victory amidst a much-improved second half.

This was about much more than the result, though, as Vera Pauw ran the rule over her extended squad and offered big opportunities as D-Day looms large. But Zambia, 55 places below Ireland in the Fifa world rankings and led by the dazzling Barbra Banda, posed serious questions as both sides prepare for their maiden World Cup.

The FAI billed this as a sold-out warm-up game, but the attendance of 5,732 fell well short of the team’s record crowd in Tallaght. There were empty seats around the ground, a pocket of Zambia fans making their voices heard amidst the still sizeable Irish support.

World Cup fever is well and truly beginning to kick in: 28 days to go until the Girls In Green make their major tournament debut against co-hosts Australia. And seven until Pauw names her final squad, whittling a wider group of 33 or so down to 23 (plus three training players).

Pauw rang the changes and handed out some big chances. O’Riordan impressed early on in the back three alongside stand-in captain Louise Quinn and the returning Niamh Fahey, while Heather Payne and Izzy Atkinson — graduating from the standby list to the XI — were the wing-backs.

Ruesha Littlejohn and Megan Connolly dazzled at times in the middle, but in truth, they failed to get a real foothold on the first half, while the attack of Leanne Kiernan, Saoirse Noonan and Abbie Larkin struggled to fire.

Without a lot of their big hitters, Ireland were sloppy and disjointed for the most part early on, but Atkinson and the returning Kiernan linked up well down the left and fired some warning shots. Most of their best work came down that side.

Down the other end, Barbra Banda was excellent. Herself and Siomara Mapepa hit the side netting as the visitors threatened; O’Riordan, Noonan — making her first start — and Quinn were forced to put in big blocks and interceptions as Ireland were carved open.

They conceded a freakish, but poor, own goal in the 17th minute after Banda left Quinn scrambling on the end-line, the ball deflected off Atkinson and Courtney Brosnan was at sea, haunted once more.

Bar a nervy clearance or two, Brosnan was solid thereafter, denying Evarine Susan Katongo and the electric Racheal Kundananji. Kiernan, meanwhile, thought she had pulled one back, but was deemed offside after getting on the end of a brilliant ball from her Liverpool team-mate Fahey.

Fahey walked a fine line as half-time approached, shown a yellow card for a tackle on Banda and conceding a dangerous free-kick a few moments later — which was sent straight at Brosnan — but Ireland finished the opening period slightly stronger. Kiernan drew a save from Hazel Nali, while Quinn saw a header go just over after Littlejohn’s second ball from a corner.

Pauw shuffled the pack at half-time, offering a raft of opportunities. Hampden hero Barrett took hers immediately. Having barely touched the ball, the Donegal striker coolly slotted home a 48th-minute penalty — after a Zambia handball on Larkin’s shot in anger.

In contrast, most of their best play this time came down the right, with Payne coming into the game more and more. Nali spilled one cross, in particular, as Ireland clawed their way on top and were much improved, shaking off the pre-season cobwebs.

Two goals in 10 minutes showed as much, despite the ebb and flow nature of proceedings. Just after the hour-mark, O’Riordan headed home an excellent Connolly free-kick for her first senior international goal, while Barrett added another to her burgeoning collection in the 71st minute. It was a wonderful, curled effort, coming off the back of an un-cleared corner; Ciara Grant keeping play alive.

The closing stages were mad-cap, to say the least. Ireland survived two goalmouth scrambles; O’Riordan with another monstrous block and Brosnan recovering from another shaky incident to clear her lines.

Zambia did pull one back though, the sensational Kundananji deservedly getting on the scoresheet after finishing under Brosnan in the 79th minute.

Barrett chased her hat trick, but there was no real need for it, the gloss was already put on as the countdown continues.

IRELAND: Courtney Brosnan; Louise Quinn, Niamh Fahey (Harriet Scott HT), Claire O’Riordan; Izzy Atkinson (Chloe Mustaki HT), Megan Connolly, Ruesha Littlejohn (Ciara Grant HT), Heather Payne; Saoirse Noonan (Amber Barrett HT), Leanne Kiernan (Erin McLaughlin HT), Abbie Larkin (Lucy Quin 64).

ZAMBIA: Hazel Nali; Judith Soko, Mweemba Lushomo (Vast Phiri 67), Agness Musesa, Margaret Belemu; Evarine Susan Katongo, Susan Banda (Rhoda Chileshe 67), Grace Chanda, Racheal Kundananji; Barbra Banda, Siomara Mapepa (Ochumba Oseke Lunbanji 67).

Referee: Caroline Lanssens (Belgium).