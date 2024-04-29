Ireland close in on semi-finals place with victory over Zimbabwe

IRELAND OVERCAME Zimbabwe in today’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier to make it two wins from two in Abu Dhabi.

Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis were key to the victory, as a thrilling 130 run partnership set up a target of 177 for Zimbabwe to chase down.

Ireland consequently secured a 56-run win that saw them rise to the top of Group B.

Ed Joyce’s side previously earned a six-wicket victory over UAE on Thursday and are also currently ahead of Netherlands and Vanuatu in the group.

Ireland next face Vanuatu at the Tolerance Oval on Wednesday, and a victory could potentially seal their place in the semi-finals with a group game to spare.

That outcome would leave them one win away from qualifying for the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup, which a place in the final guarantees.

MATCH SUMMARY

Ireland v Zimbabwe, T20I, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – 29 April 2024

Ireland innings 176-3 (20 overs; A Hunter 71, G Lewis 69; K Ndhlovu 1-32)

Zimbabwe innings 120-8 (20 overs; M Musonda 48; A Canning 2-13, L Delany 2-19, C Murray 2-24)

Ireland won by 56 runs

