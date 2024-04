Ireland-Zimbabwe Test match confirmed for Belfast after cancellation fears

BELFAST WILL HOST a first-ever men’s Test cricket match in July as Ireland take on Zimbabwe following fears that the fixture might be cancelled.

The Irish Independent reported last month that the match was in doubt due to a shortfall in Cricket Ireland’s funding from the International Cricket Council.

But the five-day encounter will now go ahead in Stormont in what will be just the second Test match held on Irish soil. It will also be the first time that the two nations will meet in Test cricket.

It has also been announced that the Ireland men’s team will face Pakistan and South Africa, and participate in a T20 World Cup between May and October while the women’s team Sri Lanka and England between August and September. Further women’s fixtures will be announced if the team qualify for the T20 World Cup. The side is currently participating in a World Cup Qualifier in UAE.

Ireland is also set to host a major emerging talent series against a touring West Indies Academy side in June.

Senior International Men’s and Women’s Schedule (April to October 2024)

Ireland Men

Pakistan series

10 May: Ireland Men v Pakistan Men (1 st T20I; Clontarf)

Ireland Men v Pakistan Men (1 T20I; Clontarf) 12 May: Ireland Men v Pakistan Men (2 nd T20I; Clontarf)

Ireland Men v Pakistan Men (2 T20I; Clontarf) 14 May: Ireland Men v Pakistan Men (3rd T20I; Clontarf)

Advertisement

Tri-Series

19 May 2024 : Ireland v Netherlands (T20I; VRA; start 4pm)

: Ireland v Netherlands (T20I; VRA; start 4pm) 20 May 2024 : Ireland v Scotland (T20I; VRA; start 5pm)

: Ireland v Scotland (T20I; VRA; start 5pm) 23 May 2024 : Ireland v Scotland (T20I; VRA; start TBC)

: Ireland v Scotland (T20I; VRA; start TBC) 24 May 2024: Ireland v Netherlands (T20I; VRA; start TBC)

T20 World Cup – First Group stage

31 May: Warm-up Match v TBC (T20I; Fort Lauderdale)

Warm-up Match v TBC (T20I; Fort Lauderdale) 5 June: India Men v Ireland Men (T20I; New York)

India Men v Ireland Men (T20I; New York) 7 June: Ireland Men v Canada Men (T20I; New York)

Ireland Men v Canada Men (T20I; New York) 14 June: USA Men v Ireland Men (T20I; Fort Lauderdale)

USA Men v Ireland Men (T20I; Fort Lauderdale) 16 June: Ireland Men v Pakistan Men (T20I; Fort Lauderdale)

Zimbabwe Test

25-29 July: Ireland Men v Zimbabwe Men (Test Match; Stormont; 11am start time)

South Africa series

27 September: Ireland Men v South Africa Men (1 st T20I; Abu Dhabi)

Ireland Men v South Africa Men (1 T20I; Abu Dhabi) 29 September: Ireland Men v South Africa Men (2 nd T20I; Abu Dhabi)

Ireland Men v South Africa Men (2 T20I; Abu Dhabi) 2 October: Ireland Men v South Africa Men (1 st ODI; Abu Dhabi)

Ireland Men v South Africa Men (1 ODI; Abu Dhabi) 4 October: Ireland Men v South Africa Men (2 nd ODI; Abu Dhabi)

Ireland Men v South Africa Men (2 ODI; Abu Dhabi) 7 October: Ireland Men v South Africa Men (3rd ODI; Abu Dhabi)

****

Ireland Women

Thailand series

16 April : Ireland Women v Thailand Women (1 st T20I; UAE)

Ireland Women v Thailand Women (1 T20I; UAE) 18 April: Ireland Women v Thailand Women (2nd T20I; UAE)

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier

21 April: Warm-up game v Scotland Women (T20I; UAE)

Warm-up game v Scotland Women (T20I; UAE) 23 April: Warm-up game v USA Women (T20I; UAE)

Warm-up game v USA Women (T20I; UAE) 25 April: Ireland Women v UAE Women (Qualifier Group Stage; UAE)

Ireland Women v UAE Women (Qualifier Group Stage; UAE) 29 April: Ireland Women v Zimbabwe Women (Qualifier Group Stage; UAE)

Ireland Women v Zimbabwe Women (Qualifier Group Stage; UAE) 1 May: Ireland Women v Vanuatu Women (Qualifier Group Stage; UAE)

Ireland Women v Vanuatu Women (Qualifier Group Stage; UAE) 3 May: Ireland Women v Netherlands Women (Qualifier Group Stage; UAE)

Sri Lanka Series

11 August: Ireland Women v Sri Lanka Women (1 st T20I; Pembroke)

Ireland Women v Sri Lanka Women (1 T20I; Pembroke) 13 August: Ireland Women v Sri Lanka Women (2 nd T20I; Pembroke)

Ireland Women v Sri Lanka Women (2 T20I; Pembroke) 16 August: Ireland Women v Sri Lanka Women (1 st ODI; Stormont)*

Ireland Women v Sri Lanka Women (1 ODI; Stormont)* 18 August: Ireland Women v Sri Lanka Women (2 nd ODI; Stormont)*

Ireland Women v Sri Lanka Women (2 ODI; Stormont)* 20 August: Ireland Women v Sri Lanka Women (3rd ODI; Stormont)*

England series

7 September: Ireland Women v England Women (1 st ODI; Stormont)*

Ireland Women v England Women (1 ODI; Stormont)* 9 September: Ireland Women v England Women (2 nd ODI; Stormont)*

Ireland Women v England Women (2 ODI; Stormont)* 11 September: Ireland Women v England Women (3 rd ODI; Stormont)*

Ireland Women v England Women (3 ODI; Stormont)* 14 September: Ireland Women v England Women (1 st T20I; Clontarf)

Ireland Women v England Women (1 T20I; Clontarf) 16 September: Ireland Women v England Women (2 nd T20I; Clontarf)

Ireland Women v England Women (2 T20I; Clontarf) 17 September: Ireland Women v England Women (3rd T20I; Clontarf)

* Matches are part of the ICC Women’s Championship

If Ireland Women qualify, they will then play:

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

28 September: Warm-up game (T20I; Bangladesh)

Warm-up game (T20I; Bangladesh) 30 September: Warm-up game (T20I; Bangladesh)

Warm-up game (T20I; Bangladesh) 3 to 20 October: T20 World Cup event

Pathway Series

Emerging Ireland v West Indies Academy

11 June: Emerging Ireland v West Indies Academy (1 st ODM)

Emerging Ireland v West Indies Academy (1 ODM) 13 June: Emerging Ireland v West Indies Academy (2 nd ODM)

Emerging Ireland v West Indies Academy (2 ODM) 14 June: Emerging Ireland v West Indies Academy (3 rd ODM)

Emerging Ireland v West Indies Academy (3 ODM) 18-21 June: Emerging Ireland v West Indies Academy (1 st 4-day match)

Emerging Ireland v West Indies Academy (1 4-day match) 25-28 June: Emerging Ireland v West Indies Academy (2nd 4-day match)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!