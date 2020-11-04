BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 4 November 2020
Advertisement

Ireland's Alan Browne leads Preston North End to big win over Championship leaders

Reading remain at the summit of the table despite suffering a 3-0 home defeat this evening.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 4 Nov 2020, 9:58 PM
30 minutes ago 1,115 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5255689
Alan Browne tangles with Michael Olise during Preston North End's win against Reading.
Image: PA
Alan Browne tangles with Michael Olise during Preston North End's win against Reading.
Alan Browne tangles with Michael Olise during Preston North End's win against Reading.
Image: PA

CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERS READING encountered another setback this evening when they were comprehensively beaten at home by Preston North End.

Captained by Republic of Ireland international Alan Browne, Preston ran out 3-0 winners thanks to second-half goals from Scott Sinclair, Emil Riis Jakobsen and Brad Potts.

Reading remain three points clear at the summit of the table, despite suffering back-to-back defeats in their bid for a return to the Premier League for the first time since 2013.

Having started the campaign by taking seven wins and a draw from their opening eight games, they were beaten 3-2 at Coventry City last Friday.

Preston, for whom Joe Rafferty also started and Sean Maguire was an unused substitute, move up to 13th place as their Jekyll-and-Hyde form continues.

With 13 points from a possible 15 on the road, the Deepdale outfit boast the best away record in the Championship. However, they simultaneously have the worst home record, losing all five games on their own patch so far this season. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Elsewhere, James Collins was the hero for Luton Town in their game at Rotherham United. The Irish international’s 70th-minute goal gave the Hatters a 1-0 win that leaves them just a point outside the play-off places. Kieran Sadlier was an unused sub for Rotherham.

James McClean played all 90 minutes as Stoke City squandered an early lead en route to a 3-2 defeat away to Watford, who move up to fourth.

With Daryl Horgan in their starting line-up, Wycombe Wanderers made it successive victories courtesy of Fred Onyedinma’s stoppage-time goal in a 2-1 win at Birmingham City, who had Scott Hogan among their substitutes.

Chris Hughton‘s Nottingham Forest – with Cyrus Christie starting and Harry Arter returning to the bench – were 2-1 winners against Coventry City, with Lyle Taylor’s last-gasp penalty proving to be decisive.

There was also late drama at Pride Park, where Jason Knight was on the losing side as Macauley Bonne scored in the 88th minute of a 1-0 win for Queens Park Rangers against Derby County. Conor Masterson was an unused sub for QPR. 

Tonight’s Championship results

  • Birmingham City 1-2 Wycombe Wanderers
  • Derby County 0-1 Queens Park Rangers
  • Nottingham Forest 2-1 Coventry City
  • Reading 0-3 Preston North End
  • Rotherham United 0-1 Luton Town
  • Watford 3-2 Stoke City

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie