Fixture details confirmed for Ireland's November internationals

World champions South Africa are amongst Ireland’s opponents.

By The42 Team Thursday 12 May 2022, 12:09 PM
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

IRELAND WILL WELCOME World Champions South Africa to Dublin as part of the 2022 Autumn Nations Series at the Aviva Stadium.

Andy Farrell’s outfit will also take on Fiji and Australia in November. 

The internationals kick-off against the Springboks on Saturday 5th November, kick-off 5.30pm. This will be the only meeting between the two sides before they face one another in the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Both teams are in Pool B. 

The two sides have not met since Ireland posted a record 38-3 victory against South Africa in 2017. 

Ireland will then face Fiji in the second match on Saturday 12th November kick-off 1pm. Finally, they will play Australia on Saturday 19th November, kick-off 8pm.

The IRFU confirmed ticket and broadcast information for all three matches will follow in the coming weeks.

