Ireland's Dara O'Shea sent off as Burnley edge closer to relegation

IRISH INTERNATIONAL Dara O’Shea was shown a straight red card for a poor tackle as Burnley’s survival hopes suffered a setback amid a 1-0 loss to Everton

Everton went into their match against second-from-bottom Burnley desperately searching for a spark of inspiration after a run of 13 Premier League matches without a win.

They struggled to impose themselves but benefited from a huge error from visiting goalkeeper Arijanet Muric in first-half stoppage time.

Muric took too much time to clear the ball and when he did it was straight at Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with the ball rebounding off the forward into the net.

The win means Everton are now four points above the relegation zone.

Advertisement

But the club need everything they can get as they wait nervously to find out if they will be handed a second points deduction this season for breaking Premier League financial rules.

Fourth-placed Villa, beaten in midweek by City, will rue a second-half collapse that could prove costly in their chase to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Unai Emery’s men drew 3-3 against Brentford but only after tossing away a 2-0 lead.

Villa led 2-0 moments into the second half after goals from Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rodgers but three goals in nine minutes from Mathias Jorgensen, Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa turned the match on its head.

Watkins scored his second goal of the game in the 80th minute but Villa could not find a winner and they are just three points above fifth-placed Tottenham, who have two games in hand.

Carlton Morris scored a 90th-minute goal in Luton’s 2-1 win against Bournemouth — a result that leaves them in the relegation zone but now level on points with 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle beat Fulham 1-0 courtesy of a late goal from Bruno Guimaraes to keep alive their hopes of European football next season while West Ham came from behind to beat Wolves 2-1.

Premier League 3pm results:

Aston Villa 3 (Watkins 39, 80, Rogers 46) Brentford 3 (Jorgensen 59, Mbeumo 61, Wissa 68)

Luton 2 (Clark 73, Morris 90) Bournemouth 1 (Tavernier 52)

Fulham 0 Newcastle 1 (Guimaraes 81)

Everton 1 (Calvert-Lewin 45+2) Burnley 0

Wolves 1 (Sarabia 33-pen) West Ham 2 (Paqueta 72-pen, Ward-Prowse 84)

– © AFP 2024