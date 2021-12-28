Ireland's Daryl Gurney dumped out of World Darts Championship after 7-set thriller

DERRY NATIVE Daryl Gurney suffered a heartbreaking 4-3 loss against Rob Cross at the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace in London this evening.

The 35-year-old went into the match as the underdog against the 2018 champion but produced a creditable display.

The Irishman, ranked 22nd in the world, nearly mounted a remarkable comeback.

On the brink of defeat on several occasions, Gurney showed impressive resilience.

Having been 3-1 down at one stage, Gurney brought the match back to 3-3 and ensured the match went to a seventh set.

Ultimately though, Cross — ranked 11th in the PDC Order of Merit — prevailed amid a tense finale.

The 31-year-old Englishman triumphed with a 170 checkout to book his place in the last-16 as he narrowly got over the line.