Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 28 September, 2019
Ireland's Doherty on target for Wolves, Hourihane returns for Villa

Meanwhile, Jeff Hendrick started for Burnley, while Robbie Brady came off the bench.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 28 Sep 2019, 5:24 PM
16 minutes ago 271 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4829065
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matt Doherty (second right) celebrates scoring.
Image: Dave Howarth
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matt Doherty (second right) celebrates scoring.
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matt Doherty (second right) celebrates scoring.
Image: Dave Howarth

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL MATT Doherty scored the opening goal, as Wolves overcame Watford in the Premier League today.

The full-back slotted home to give the hosts the lead, before a Daryl Janmaat doubled their advantage.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa’s Conor Hourihane made his first Premier League start since the opening day, as his side drew 2-2 with Burnley.

Jeff Hendrick started for the visitors, while Robbie Brady came off the bench to make his second appearance of the season.

More to follow

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

