Ireland's Doherty on target for Wolves, Hourihane returns for Villa

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL MATT Doherty scored the opening goal, as Wolves overcame Watford in the Premier League today.

The full-back slotted home to give the hosts the lead, before a Daryl Janmaat doubled their advantage.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa’s Conor Hourihane made his first Premier League start since the opening day, as his side drew 2-2 with Burnley.

Jeff Hendrick started for the visitors, while Robbie Brady came off the bench to make his second appearance of the season.

More to follow

