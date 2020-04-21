This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 21 April, 2020
Ireland's Euros play-off 'likely' to be played in October

The FAI have confirmed the expected time of the clash with Slovakia.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 21 Apr 2020, 5:27 PM
By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 21 Apr 2020, 5:27 PM
https://the42.ie/5080262
The Irish team (file pic).
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
The Irish team (file pic).
The Irish team (file pic).
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IRELAND’S EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS play-off semi-final against Slovakia in Bratislava is “likely” to take place in October.

The Football Association of Ireland made the announcement after Uefa today met its 55 member associations via video conference, with options for various future games on the agenda.

The match, the winner of which will face Northern Ireland or Bosnia for a place at the Euros, was originally set to take place on 26 March, but was postponed owing to the coronavirus crisis.

According to the FAI, Ireland could have as many as five matches prior to the play-off, with Nations League games earmarked for September and October.

Meanwhile, the play-off final — should Ireland qualify — looks set to take place in November.

Interim FAI CEO Gary Owens, who was part of today’s video conference, told FAI TV: “There has been a slight move on that. Originally, we thought it may well be November but it now looks like the semi-final is the preferred option in October.

“They don’t want to have the semi-final and the final of the play-offs in the one month. It looks like the Nations League matches will be in September and October with the semi-final play-off in October and the final play-off in November.”

