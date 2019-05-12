This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland's group rivals hammered by France in quarters

Czech Republic were beaten 6-1 at Tallaght Stadium today.

By The42 Team Sunday 12 May 2019, 7:52 PM
31 minutes ago
France players celebrate their victory.
Image: Niall Carson
France players celebrate their victory.
France players celebrate their victory.
Image: Niall Carson

AFTER NARROWLY ADVANCING from a group that included Ireland, Czech Republic U17s were beaten 6-1 by a far superior France side in the quarter-finals of the European Championships today.

It was a game that saw Adil Aouchiche equal Michel Platini’s record tally of nine goals at the Euros, as he grabbed four today at Tallaght Stadium.

The feat also saw him break the previous record at U17 level set by Odsonne Edouard, now of Celtic, in 2015, and equalled by another French player Amine Gouiri, two years later.  

A Uefa report adds: ”Aouchiche is now level with the most in any UEFA football final tournament, initially set by Michel Platini at EURO ’84 and subsequently equalled by Elena Danilova of Russia at the 2005 Women’s U19 EURO and Germany’s Shekiera Martinez in last year’s WU17 event. Aouchiche is even in sight of the overall UEFA record, the 11 goals scored by the late Konstantin Eremenko for Russia at the first Futsal EURO of 1999.”

Enzo Millot opened the scoring on the half-hour mark, with Aouchiche then scoring twice and effectively sealing the victory before half-time.

The 16-year-old PSG starlet completed his hat-trick 15 minutes from time, before substitute Kelian Nsona Wa Saka added another five minutes later.

Aouchiche then got his fourth in the 88th minute, before Adam Ritter scored a consolation for the Czechs in second-half stoppage time.

