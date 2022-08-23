Ireland's Idah nets on return after 194 days out, ex-Pat's youngster scores first goal in England

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Adam Idah made an impact on his return from injury in the League Cup tonight.

The 21-year-old was making his first senior appearance since suffering a serious knee injury during Norwich’s Premier League match with Crystal Palace last February.

The young striker made his return tonight off the bench and put the Canaries 2-1 ahead against Premier League side Bournemouth, for whom Ireland underage international Ben Greenwood made a debut

However, the Cherries fought back with a last-gasp Brooklyn Genesini taking the game to penalties.

Idah scored again in the shootout, but was still left disappointed, as the Canaries were beaten 5-3 on spot kicks.

Elsewhere, it was a good night for former St Patrick’s Athletic youngster Darragh Burns.

The 20-year-old scored for the first time since joining English side MK Dons, after being set up by ex-Bohemians player Dawson Devoy.

Burns also registered an assist as his side picked up a surprise 2-0 win away to Watford, who play a division above them in the Championship.

Dublin-born centre-back Warren O’Hora also started for the visitors.

There was also a fine individual performance from Irish international Ronan Curtis, but his brace could not prevent Portsmouth from suffering a shock 3-2 defeat to Newport County.

Sean Raggett also featured for Pompey off the bench.

Former Ireland U21 international Anthony Scully produced an influential performance, scoring one and assisting another, as Mark Kennedy’s Lincoln drew 2-2 with Barrow, before winning 3-1 on penalties.

Paudie O’Connor and Sean Roughan also featured for the visitors.

There was plenty of Irish interest as Wolves beat Preston 2-1.

Nathan Collins started for the hosts, as did Greg Cunningham for the visitors, while Troy Parrott and Alan Browne both came off the bench in the second half as their side searched for an equaliser.

Seamus Coleman made his first appearance of the season after a spell out injured, captaining Everton as they earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over League One side Fleetwood Town, for whom Promise Omochere came off the bench and Irish underage international Cian Hayes started.

There was a senior debut for former Drogheda youngster Killian Phillips, as Crystal Palace beat Oxford 2-0, with former Sligo goalkeeper Ed McGinty starting for the hosts, as did Ireland underage defender James Golding.

Finally, there was a disappointing full debut for Shane Duffy, as his Fulham side were beaten 2-0 by Crawley, with Irish underage international and Arsenal loanee Mazeed Ogungbo featuring for the League Two side.

English League Cup results on Tuesday:

Second round

Barrow 2 Lincoln 2, Lincoln won 3-1 on penalties

Bolton 1 Aston Villa 4

Bradford 1 Blackburn 2

Cambridge 0 Southampton 3

Colchester 0 Brentford 2

Crawley 2 Fulham 0

Derby 1 West Brom 0

Fleetwood 0 Everton 1

Gillingham 0 Exeter 0, Gillingham won 6-5 on penalties

Grimsby 0 Nottingham Forest 3

Norwich 2 Bournemouth 2, Bournemouth won 5-3 on penalties

Newport 3 Portsmouth 2

Oxford 0 Crystal Palace 2

Rotherham 0 Morecambe 1

Sheffield Wednesday 3 Rochdale 0

Shrewsbury 0 Burnley 1

Stevenage 1 Peterborough 0

Stockport 0 Leicester 0, Leicester won 3-1 on penalties

Walsall 0 Charlton 1

Watford 0 Milton Keynes Dons 2

Wolves 2 Preston 1