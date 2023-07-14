Ireland's Israel Olatunde finishes 8th in 100m final at European U23 Championships

IRELAND’S ISRAEL Olatunde has finished eighth in the 100m final at the European U23 Championships this evening.

The 21-year-old posted a time of 10.44 seconds at the event in Espoo, Finland.

The race was won by Great Britain’s Jeremiah Azu (10.05), while Netherlands’ Raphael Bouju (10.17) and France’s Pablo Mateo took silver and bronze respectively.

Olatunde has a PB of 10.17 and ran a season’s best time of 10.32 on Thursday’s semi-final, finishing fourth to secure a spot in the final.

The Irish record holder will be back in action tomorrow morning for the Men’s 4x100m at 10.42am Irish time.

Meanwhile, Jack Raftery finished seventh in the 400m final.

@raftery_jack 🎤 “a PB, European Final, and 3 of my 4 fastest ever runs in the space of 36 hours… I can’t be disappointed with that” 💪



✅7th in Europe in 46:00⏱️#Espoo2023 @Ask123ie pic.twitter.com/GeLFMB3qky — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) July 14, 2023

The DCU athlete ran a time of 46.00, having previously registered a PB of 45.89 in the semi-finals.

Norway’s Havard Bentdal Ingvaldsen (45.13) prevailed ahead of Lionel Spitz of Switzerland (45.27) and Attila Molnar of Hungary (45.36) in second and third.

🎤 Nicola Tuthill speaks to us after that stunning 4th place finish in the women’s hammer throw for the 19-year-old🤩🙌🏼#Espoo2023 @Ask123ie pic.twitter.com/plDX2j7gBl — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) July 14, 2023

Finally, Nicola Tuthill came fourth in the Hammer final, throwing a best of 66.43m on her second attempt and narrowly missing out on a bronze medal in the process.

Finland’s Silja Kosonen (73.71) was victorious, ahead of Britain’s Charlotte Payne (69.22) and Germany’s Aileen Kuhn (68.30).