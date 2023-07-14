Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Israel Olatunde of Ireland (file pic).
# Take a Bow
Ireland's Israel Olatunde finishes 8th in 100m final at European U23 Championships
Meanwhile, Jack Raftery finished seventh in the 400m final.
1 hour ago

IRELAND’S ISRAEL Olatunde has finished eighth in the 100m final at the European U23 Championships this evening.

The 21-year-old posted a time of 10.44 seconds at the event in Espoo, Finland.

The race was won by Great Britain’s Jeremiah Azu (10.05), while Netherlands’ Raphael Bouju (10.17) and France’s Pablo Mateo took silver and bronze respectively.

Olatunde has a PB of 10.17 and ran a season’s best time of 10.32 on Thursday’s semi-final, finishing fourth to secure a spot in the final.

The Irish record holder will be back in action tomorrow morning for the Men’s 4x100m at 10.42am Irish time.

Meanwhile, Jack Raftery finished seventh in the 400m final.

The DCU athlete ran a time of 46.00, having previously registered a PB of 45.89 in the semi-finals.

Norway’s Havard Bentdal Ingvaldsen (45.13) prevailed ahead of Lionel Spitz of Switzerland (45.27) and Attila Molnar of Hungary (45.36) in second and third.

Finally, Nicola Tuthill came fourth in the Hammer final, throwing a best of 66.43m on her second attempt and narrowly missing out on a bronze medal in the process.

Finland’s Silja Kosonen (73.71) was victorious, ahead of Britain’s Charlotte Payne (69.22) and Germany’s Aileen Kuhn (68.30). 

