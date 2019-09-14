Ireland's Jeff Hendrick comes off the bench to score crucial late equaliser

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL JEFF Hendrick came off the bench to score a crucial late equaliser, as Burnley drew 1-1 away to Brighton today.

Neal Maupay’s volley put the hosts ahead six minutes after half-time.

However, Jeff Hendrick replaced Aaron Lennon on 59 minutes for just his second Premier League appearance of the season, having appeared in the 86th minute against Wolves last month.

And the Dubliner was on hand to score the goal his team badly needed, producing an impressive strike from about 20 yards out to earn the Clarets a point.

Hendrick was not the only Irishman on show. Shane Duffy started for Brighton, having been left out of the recent defeat by Man City.

Meanwhile, Ireland U21 international Aaron Connolly came off the bench in the 84th minute to make his home debut for Graham Potter’s men, having made his first Premier League appearance away to Man City last month.

Robbie Brady, meanwhile, was an unused sub, as he continues his recovery from injury.

Both teams remain without a win since the opening day of the season, as they sit in 12th and 14th place in the table respectively.

