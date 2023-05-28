Ireland's Kelleher makes rare appearance as Liverpool finish with 8-goal thriller

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Caoimhín Kelleher made his first Premier League appearance of the season as Liverpool were involved in an entertaining 4-4 draw with Southampton.

Elsewhere, Man United beat Fulham to seal a third-place finish.

Manchester City, meanwhile, had long since sealed a fourth title in five years, but the champions’ 25-game unbeaten run in all competitions came to an end as Brentford beat Pep Guardiola’s men 1-0.

Ethan Pinnock scored the only goal five minutes from time as the Bees completed a memorable double over City this season.

Arsenal put the disappointment of their demise in the title race to round off their season on a high as Granit Xhaka scored twice in a 5-0 thrashing of Wolves.

Fourth-placed Newcastle were held 1-1 at Chelsea.

Advertisement

Aston Villa sealed European football and seventh place by defeating Brighton 2-1.

Finally, two sides that had secured their safety prior to kick-off, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, played out a 1-1 draw.

Premier League results:

Arsenal 5 (Xhaka 11, 14, Saka 27, Jesus 58, Kiwior 78) Wolves 0

Aston Villa 2 (Luiz 8, Watkins 26) Brighton 1 (Undav 38)

Brentford 1 (Pinnock 85) Manchester City 0

Chelsea 1 (Trippier 27-og) Newcastle 1 (Gordon 9)

Crystal Palace 1 (Hughes 66) Nottingham Forest 1 (Awoniyi 31)

Everton 1 (Doucoure 57) Bournemouth 0

Leeds 1 (Harrison 67) Tottenham 4 (Kane 2, 69, Porro 47, Moura 90+5)

Leicester 2 (Barnes 34, Faes 62) West Ham 1 (Fornals 79)

Manchester United 2 (Sancho 39, Fernandes 55) Fulham 1 (Tete 19)

Southampton 4 (Ward-Prowse 19, Sulemana 28, 47, Armstrong 64) Liverpool 4 (Jota 10, 73, Firmino 14, Gakpo 72)