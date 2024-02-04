Ireland's Lara Gillespie secures top-10 finish in Adelaide

IRELAND’S LARA Gillespie has secured a top-10 finish at the UCI Tissot Nations Cup in Adelaide.

The 22-year-old finished ninth overall in the Women’s Omnium.

This weekend’s results boost Gillespie’s hopes of competing in Paris during the summer, as it sees Ireland pick up vital points towards Olympic qualification.

Gillespie, who won two gold medals at the U23 European Track Championships last July, competed in several events over the weekend.

The Wicklow native was part of the team pursuit line-up that finished in eighth place on Friday, while along with Alice Sharpe, she was 10th in the madison on Saturday.

She qualified by finishing fifth in heat 1 today, which enabled her to compete in four events — scratch, tempo, elimination and points races.

The Irish star went on to come seventh in the scratch race.

Gillespie then finished sixth in the tempo race, 18th in the elimination race and ninth in the points race to complete an encouraging couple of days.

